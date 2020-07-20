Austin Cindric Back in Victory Lane

.
Kyle Busch was the first across the finish line in the My My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, however an issue in post-race tech inspection would strip the victory away.
Austin Cindric who won the Xfinity doubleheader race at Kentucky last weekend now has notched another victory, the 3rd for the season.
“I’ll take it, It’s great to be able to capitalize on fast race cars. I said that last week and I’ll say that again. I didn’t think this weekend we were quite as good as what we had in Kentucky but overall being able to run up front all day and get great stage points was great and we’ve just got to keep building on that.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 16
My Bariatric Solutions 300
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Chase Briscoe
3 – Justin Allgaier
4 – Harrison Burton
5 – Michael Annett
6 – Jeb Burton
7 – Brandon Jones
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Ross Chastain
10 – Brandon Brown
11 – Jeremy Clements
12 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
13 – David Starr
14 – Jesse Little
15 – Tommy Joe Martins
16 – Brett Moffitt
17 – Timmy Hill
18 – Stefan Parsons
19 – Bayley Currey
20 – BJ McLeod
21 – Joe Graf Jr
22 – Josh Williams
23 – Colby Howard
24 – Chad Finchum
25 – Vinnie Miller
26 – Matt Mills
27 – Anthony Alfredo
28 – Kyle Weatherman
29 – Ryan Sieg
30 – Noah Gragson
31 – Alex Labbe
32 – Kody Vanderwal
33 – Dexter Bean
34 – Myatt Snider
35 – Stephen Leicht
36 – Riley Herbst
37 – Kyle Busch
