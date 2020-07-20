Austin Cindric Back in Victory Lane

.

Kyle Busch was the first across the finish line in the My My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, however an issue in post-race tech inspection would strip the victory away.

Austin Cindric who won the Xfinity doubleheader race at Kentucky last weekend now has notched another victory, the 3rd for the season.

“I’ll take it, It’s great to be able to capitalize on fast race cars. I said that last week and I’ll say that again. I didn’t think this weekend we were quite as good as what we had in Kentucky but overall being able to run up front all day and get great stage points was great and we’ve just got to keep building on that.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 16

My Bariatric Solutions 300

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Chase Briscoe

3 – Justin Allgaier

4 – Harrison Burton

5 – Michael Annett

6 – Jeb Burton

7 – Brandon Jones

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Ross Chastain

10 – Brandon Brown

11 – Jeremy Clements

12 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

13 – David Starr

14 – Jesse Little

15 – Tommy Joe Martins

16 – Brett Moffitt

17 – Timmy Hill

18 – Stefan Parsons

19 – Bayley Currey

20 – BJ McLeod

21 – Joe Graf Jr

22 – Josh Williams

23 – Colby Howard

24 – Chad Finchum

25 – Vinnie Miller

26 – Matt Mills

27 – Anthony Alfredo

28 – Kyle Weatherman

29 – Ryan Sieg

30 – Noah Gragson

31 – Alex Labbe

32 – Kody Vanderwal

33 – Dexter Bean

34 – Myatt Snider

35 – Stephen Leicht

36 – Riley Herbst

37 – Kyle Busch

