ARCA Menards Series At Colorado National Speedway August 22, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Automobile Racing Club of America has solidified the balance of its schedule through August for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West, following NASCAR’S recent schedule update for the top three national tours.

The ARCA Menards Series will run a doubleheader at the sanctioning body’s hometown track in Toledo, Ohio, on July 31 and August 1. The Friday night/Saturday night doubleheader at Toledo Speedway will mark the first time since 1956 that the series has run a pair of races on the same weekend in Toledo. And it is also the series’ first weekend doubleheader since 2003 when weather forced the June race at Pocono Raceway to be moved to back-to-back days during the track’s July race weekend.

The following weekend, the ARCA Menards Series West will also do the double, starting with a Friday night August 7 visit to Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. That race will be followed by a Saturday night event six hours to the south at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Oregon, on August 8. The ARCA Menards Series West will finish its August run with a trip to Colorado National Speedway in Erie, Colorado, just outside of Denver on August 22.

The West tour recently had a same-day doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus, and has had similar events at Tucson Raceway Park and Irwindale Speedway in recent years but this is the first weekend doubleheader at two different venues since Michael Self swept a Friday/Sunday doubleheader at Iowa Speedway and Lebanon I-44 Speedway in June, 2013.

The sanctioning body also confirmed that the ARCA Menards Series East event originally scheduled for Friday August 21 at Dover International Speedway will run as scheduled; that race will be a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The ARCA Menards Series will also be part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Gander Trucks on Friday, July 24 at Kansas Speedway and a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader on Sunday, August 9 at Michigan International Speedway.

That sets the table for a historic weekend at Daytona International Speedway August 14-16. The ARCA Menards Series will join the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Trucks for their first races on the storied 3.56-mile Daytona road course. The ARCA Menards Series race on August 14 replaces ARCA’s first scheduled visit to Watkins Glen since 2001.

The ARCA Menards Series will close out the month of August at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated for August 2. The ARCA Menards Series will compete on Saturday evening, August 29, with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES running on Sunday, August 30.

The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

Date Series Track Network TIMES (ET) Saturday, July 18 AMS Iowa Speedway MAVTV 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 AMS Kansas Speedway FS1 10 p.m. Friday, July 31 AMS Toledo Speedway MAVTV 8 p.m. Saturday, August 1 AMS Toledo Speedway MAVTV 6 p.m. Friday, August 7 AMS West Evergreen Speedway TrackPass TBA Saturday, August 8 AMS West Douglas County Speedway TrackPass TBA Sunday, August 9 ARCA Michigan International Speedway MAVTV 1 p.m. Friday, August 14 ARCA Daytona International Speedway Road Course MAVTV 5 p.m. Friday, August 21 AMS East Dover International Speedway TrackPass 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22 AMS West Colorado National Speedway TrackPass 10 p.m. Saturday, August 29 ARCA WWT Raceway at Gateway MAVTV 6 p.m.

Both races at Toledo, the race on the Daytona road course, and the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will also be part of the Sioux Chief Showdown, a 10-race series-within-a-series that brings together the best of the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and West.

The ARCA Menards Series races at Madison International Speedway, originally set for August 7, and the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, originally set for August 23, have been postponed. Additionally, series officials are working to confirm a date for the West series race at Meridian Speedway in Meridian, Idaho. Event promoters and series officials are currently working on securing alternative dates. Races at Mid-Ohio and Elko have officially been removed from the 2020 schedule with plans to return in 2021.