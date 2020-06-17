URSS Slated for Western Kansas Double-Header June 27 and June 28

The Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is slated to take on a double-header weekend on June 27th and 28th. Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series drivers will head to Thomas County Speedway in Colby, Kansas on Saturday, June 27 for an action-packed Open Wheel Warriors event. Along with the Sprint Cars are Colorado’s RMMRA Midgets and Kansas Antique Racers. This promises to be a great show and one you won’t want to miss. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7PM. General admission is $15 with kids 12 and under free.

On Sunday, June 28 competitors will head east on I-70 to WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, KS to complete the double-header weekend. With the Sprint Cars will be IMCA Kansas Thunder Racing Series Modifieds, Sports Mods, Stock Cars, and Hobby Stocks. Racing will begin at 6PM. General admission is $15 with kids 12 and under free.

Both events paying $700 to win and $200 to start, were originally scheduled for late-May, but restrictions in effect forced the postponement to a later date. With those restrictions lifting across the state and country, racing is getting back on track. The United Rebel Sprint Series looks for an action-packed schedule in the upcoming months with events at the Belleville High Banks, RPM Speedway, Dodge City Raceway Park and more!

Heading into the series’ next events, JD Johnson leads the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series points chase by two points over defending Champion, Zach Blurton. Kyler Johnson, Steven Richardson and Shane Sundquist round out the top five in URSS points.