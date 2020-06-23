Ryan Blaney Holds On By Inches

Ryan Blaney would use every inch of the race track to win by inches. In the typical fashion of Talladega the racing action is intense at the conclusion with cars all running within inches of each other. Blaney would pick up his first “W” of the year and his second at Talladega after the race was extended into overtime.
“I just kind of blocked, just trying to block the best we could,” Blaney said. “Ride the top, ride the bottom. “We just edged it out, but I’m really proud of this whole Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang team. It’s been a cool year so far, and I’m really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place. Thank you everybody for coming… That was a lot of fun.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 13
GEICO 500 – Sunday, June 21, 2020
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Erik Jones
6 – Chris Buescher
7 – Alex Bowman
8 – John H. Nemechek
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Kevin Harvick
11 – William Byron
12 – Ty Dillon
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Bubba Wallace
15 – Ryan Preece
16 – Corey LaJoie
17 – Joey Logano
18 – Michael McDowell
19 – Brad Keselowski
20 – Tyler Reddick
21 – Brendan Gaughan
22 – Cole Custer
23 – Martin Truex Jr
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – Clint Bowyer
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – Quin Houff
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Christopher Bell
30 – Gray Gaulding
31 – BJ McLeod
32 – Kyle Busch
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – Brennan Poole
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Joey Gase
38 – Chase Elliott
39 – Austin Dillon
40 – Matt Kenseth
