Ryan Blaney Holds On By Inches

Ryan Blaney would use every inch of the race track to win by inches. In the typical fashion of Talladega the racing action is intense at the conclusion with cars all running within inches of each other. Blaney would pick up his first “W” of the year and his second at Talladega after the race was extended into overtime.

“I just kind of blocked, just trying to block the best we could,” Blaney said. “Ride the top, ride the bottom. “We just edged it out, but I’m really proud of this whole Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang team. It’s been a cool year so far, and I’m really excited to get our first win of the year at a cool place. Thank you everybody for coming… That was a lot of fun.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 13

GEICO 500 – Sunday, June 21, 2020

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Erik Jones

6 – Chris Buescher

7 – Alex Bowman

8 – John H. Nemechek

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – William Byron

12 – Ty Dillon

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Bubba Wallace

15 – Ryan Preece

16 – Corey LaJoie

17 – Joey Logano

18 – Michael McDowell

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Tyler Reddick

21 – Brendan Gaughan

22 – Cole Custer

23 – Martin Truex Jr

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Clint Bowyer

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Quin Houff

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Christopher Bell

30 – Gray Gaulding

31 – BJ McLeod

32 – Kyle Busch

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – Brennan Poole

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Joey Gase

38 – Chase Elliott

39 – Austin Dillon

40 – Matt Kenseth

