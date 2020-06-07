Overtime Heartbreak

.
Austin Hill looked to be on the run of a life time leading the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill would be on cruse with over a 5-second lead over second place Grant Enfinger. A spin by Chase Elliott brought out the caution flag with 3 laps remaining sending the race into overtime, Enfinger would push past Hill on the restart for the win, the second this year for Enfinger.
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 4
Vet Tix Camping World 200 – Saturday, June 6, 2020
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA
1 – Grant Enfinger
2 – Austin Hill
3 – Christian Eckes
4 – Todd Gilliland
5 – Zane Smith
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Derek Kraus
8 – Brett Moffitt
9 – Ben Rhodes
10 – Stewart Friesen
11 – Tanner Gray
12 – Matt Crafton
13 – Ryan Truex
14 – Sheldon Creed
15 – Tyler Ankrum
16 – Jeb Burton
17 – Brennan Poole
18 – Raphael Lessard
19 – Ty Majeski
20 – Chase Elliott
21 – Kyle Busch
22 – Timmy Hill
23 – Cory Roper
24 – John Hunter Nemechek
25 – Spencer Davis
26 – Clay Greenfield
27 – Spencer Boyd
28 – Angela Ruch
29 – Korbin Forrister
30 – Austin Wayne
31- Tate Fogleman
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Codie Rohrbaugh
34 – Gray Gaulding
35 – Jesse Little
36 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
37 – Jordan Anderson
38 – TJ Bell
39 – Bryan Dauzat
40 – Johnny Sauter – originally finished 17th, has been disqualified because of a tire violation.
f6.20