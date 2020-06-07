Overtime Heartbreak

.

Austin Hill looked to be on the run of a life time leading the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill would be on cruse with over a 5-second lead over second place Grant Enfinger. A spin by Chase Elliott brought out the caution flag with 3 laps remaining sending the race into overtime, Enfinger would push past Hill on the restart for the win, the second this year for Enfinger.

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 4

Vet Tix Camping World 200 – Saturday, June 6, 2020

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

1 – Grant Enfinger

2 – Austin Hill

3 – Christian Eckes

4 – Todd Gilliland

5 – Zane Smith

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Derek Kraus

8 – Brett Moffitt

9 – Ben Rhodes

10 – Stewart Friesen

11 – Tanner Gray

12 – Matt Crafton

13 – Ryan Truex

14 – Sheldon Creed

15 – Tyler Ankrum

16 – Jeb Burton

17 – Brennan Poole

18 – Raphael Lessard

19 – Ty Majeski

20 – Chase Elliott

21 – Kyle Busch

22 – Timmy Hill

23 – Cory Roper

24 – John Hunter Nemechek

25 – Spencer Davis

26 – Clay Greenfield

27 – Spencer Boyd

28 – Angela Ruch

29 – Korbin Forrister

30 – Austin Wayne

31- Tate Fogleman

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Codie Rohrbaugh

34 – Gray Gaulding

35 – Jesse Little

36 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

37 – Jordan Anderson

38 – TJ Bell

39 – Bryan Dauzat

40 – Johnny Sauter – originally finished 17th, has been disqualified because of a tire violation.

