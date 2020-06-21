Justin Haley Unhinged

.

21 year old Justin Haley would hold on to pick up his first win in the Xfinity Series outrunning Ross Chastain in a 3-lap dash to the checkers at the Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway.

Haley is in his 3rd year in the series making the playoff in 2019 but currently not under contract after 2020.

Haley was emotional as he climbed out the right side window on the stripe, in honor for Nick Harrison his rookie season crew who passed away unexpectedly on July 21 last year.

“First of all, I want to dedicate this win to Nick Harrison and the Harrison family, who started this journey with me last year in my rookie year,” Haley said. “Losing him was pretty big.

“Just an incredible day. Emotionally, I’m fighting for a ride, fighting for the next time I get in a race car next year, so anytime you can win, it definitely helps.” As for climbing through the “wrong” window, Haley said he was looking for a signature move after winning.

“I’m the littlest guy, I’m the only one that can do it, and I still struggled.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 12

Unhinged 300 – Saturday, June 20, 2020

Talladega Superspeedway

1 – Justin Haley

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Jeb Burton

4 – Austin Cindric

5 – Brett Moffitt

6 – Anthony Alfredo

7 – AJ Allmendinger

8 – Gray Gaulding

9 – Alex Labbe

10 – Noah Gragson

11 – Brandon Brown

12 – Michael Annett

13 – Jesse Little

14 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

15 – Tommy Joe Martins

16 – Brandon Jones

17 – Caesar Bacarella

18 – Chase Briscoe

19 – Robby Lyons

20 – Mason Massey

21 – Vinnie Miller

22 – Chad Finchum

23 – BJ McLeod

24 – Jeremy Clements

25 – Mike Harmon

26 -Timmy Hill

27 – Myatt Snider

28 – Justin Allgaier

29 – Jeff Green

30 – Ryan Sieg

31 – Kody Vanderwal

32 – Harrison Burton

33 – Josh Williams

34 – Joe Graf Jr

35 – Colin Garrett

36 – Tim Viens

37 – Riley Herbst

38 – Matt Mills

39 – John Jackson

