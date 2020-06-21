Justin Haley Unhinged

.
21 year old Justin Haley would hold on to pick up his first win in the Xfinity Series outrunning Ross Chastain in a 3-lap dash to the checkers at the Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway.
Haley is in his 3rd year in the series making the playoff in 2019 but currently not under contract after 2020.
Haley was emotional as he climbed out the right side window on the stripe, in honor for Nick Harrison his rookie season crew who passed away unexpectedly on July 21 last year.
“First of all, I want to dedicate this win to Nick Harrison and the Harrison family, who started this journey with me last year in my rookie year,” Haley said. “Losing him was pretty big.
“Just an incredible day. Emotionally, I’m fighting for a ride, fighting for the next time I get in a race car next year, so anytime you can win, it definitely helps.” As for climbing through the “wrong” window, Haley said he was looking for a signature move after winning.
“I’m the littlest guy, I’m the only one that can do it, and I still struggled.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 12
Unhinged 300 – Saturday, June 20, 2020
Talladega Superspeedway
1 – Justin Haley
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Jeb Burton
4 – Austin Cindric
5 – Brett Moffitt
6 – Anthony Alfredo
7 – AJ Allmendinger
8 – Gray Gaulding
9 – Alex Labbe
10 – Noah Gragson
11 – Brandon Brown
12 – Michael Annett
13 – Jesse Little
14 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
15 – Tommy Joe Martins
16 – Brandon Jones
17 – Caesar Bacarella
18 – Chase Briscoe
19 – Robby Lyons
20 – Mason Massey
21 – Vinnie Miller
22 – Chad Finchum
23 – BJ McLeod
24 – Jeremy Clements
25 – Mike Harmon
26 -Timmy Hill
27 – Myatt Snider
28 – Justin Allgaier
29 – Jeff Green
30 – Ryan Sieg
31 – Kody Vanderwal
32 – Harrison Burton
33 – Josh Williams
34 – Joe Graf Jr
35 – Colin Garrett
36 – Tim Viens
37 – Riley Herbst
38 – Matt Mills
39 – John Jackson
f.620