June’s Western USAC Schedule Is Cancelled

As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues, the United States Auto Club’s (USAC) Western office has announced that their June calendar has been cancelled. In addition, the July 11th USAC West Coast Sprint Car and Western States Midget event at Placerville has been lost to the pandemic.

The following races are cancelled:

JUNE 6: USAC Western States vs. BCRA Midgets at Petaluma Speedway / Petaluma, CA

JUNE 13: USAC West Coast Sprint Cars at Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA

JUNE 20: USAC Western States Midgets at Ventura Raceway / Ventura, CA

JUNE 20: USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars at Canyon Speedway Park / Peoria, AZ

JUNE 27: AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA

JULY 11: USAC West Coast Sprint Cars at Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA

JULY 11: USAC Western States Midgets at Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA

USAC and the track promoters are working on options for rescheduled events once racing resumes.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for USAC, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars, and the USAC Western States Midgets.