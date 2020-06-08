.

AJ Allmendinger notched his first NASCAR Oval victory after a convincing win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Dinger” as his track nickname is best know for his skill on road courses with 2 victories on road courses, this made the victory very special.

“Oh my God, I won on an oval baby,” a grinning Allmendinger exclaimed after climbing from his car. “I just wanted to win on an oval,” Allmendinger said. “There were definitely several opportunities in the Cup car to win on an oval but it never worked out. I wanted to win on an oval that we really had to drive and get after it. ”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 8

EchoPark 250 – Saturday, June 6, 2020

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

1 – AJ Allmendinger

2 – Noah Gragson

3 – Justin Haley

4 – Daniel Hemric

5 – Harrison Burton

6 – Justin Allgaier

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Chase Briscoe

10 – Anthony Alfredo

11 – Michael Annett

12 – Brandon Brown

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Brett Moffitt

15 – Colby Howard

16 – Austin Cindric

17 – Riley Herbst

18 – Bayley Currey

19 – Ronnie Bassett Jr

20 – Jesse Little

21 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

22 – Tommy Joe Martins

23 – Mason Massey

24 – Garrett Smithley

25 – BJ McLeod

26 – Joe Graf Jr.

27 – Alex Labbe

28 – Josh Williams

29 -Myatt Snider

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Vinnie Miller

32 – Joe Nemechek

33 – Timmy Hill

34 -Chad Finchum

35 -Ryan Sieg

36 Stephen Leicht

37 – Kody Vanderwal

