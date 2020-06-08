.
AJ Allmendinger notched his first NASCAR Oval victory after a convincing win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Dinger” as his track nickname is best know for his skill on road courses with 2 victories on road courses, this made the victory very special.
“Oh my God, I won on an oval baby,” a grinning Allmendinger exclaimed after climbing from his car. “I just wanted to win on an oval,” Allmendinger said. “There were definitely several opportunities in the Cup car to win on an oval but it never worked out. I wanted to win on an oval that we really had to drive and get after it. ”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 8
EchoPark 250 – Saturday, June 6, 2020
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA
1 – AJ Allmendinger
2 – Noah Gragson
3 – Justin Haley
4 – Daniel Hemric
5 – Harrison Burton
6 – Justin Allgaier
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Chase Briscoe
10 – Anthony Alfredo
11 – Michael Annett
12 – Brandon Brown
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Brett Moffitt
15 – Colby Howard
16 – Austin Cindric
17 – Riley Herbst
18 – Bayley Currey
19 – Ronnie Bassett Jr
20 – Jesse Little
21 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
22 – Tommy Joe Martins
23 – Mason Massey
24 – Garrett Smithley
25 – BJ McLeod
26 – Joe Graf Jr.
27 – Alex Labbe
28 – Josh Williams
29 -Myatt Snider
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Vinnie Miller
32 – Joe Nemechek
33 – Timmy Hill
34 -Chad Finchum
35 -Ryan Sieg
36 Stephen Leicht
37 – Kody Vanderwal
