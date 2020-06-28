Harvick Handles The Triangle – race 1

After a two tire stop with 36 laps remaining in the Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway Kevin Harvick would grab the lead from team mate Aric Almirola, exiting pit lane.
.”We weren’t where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position, but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps,” said Harvick, “It’s great to finally check Pocono off the list.
The victory is Harvicks 3rd of the year, 1st win at Pocono and 52nd career win.
The Cup cars will return on Sunday June 28 for round two – Pocono 350 – Green flag: 2:24pm/mst
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 14
Race Results for the 39th Annual Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with
Rodale Institute – Saturday, June 27, 2020
Pocono Raceway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Christopher Bell
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Michael McDowell
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Matt Kenseth
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – William Byron
15 – Ryan Newman
16 – Cole Custer
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Kurt Busch
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Ryan Preece
21 – Jimmie Johnson
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – John Hunter
25 – Chase Elliott
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Alex Bowman
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Brennan Poole
30 -Tyler Reddick
31 -JJ Yeley
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Garrett Smithley
34 – James Davison
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – Joey Logano
37 – Joey Gase
38 – Erik Jones
39 – BJ McLeod
40 – Quin Houff
