Harvick Handles The Triangle – race 1

After a two tire stop with 36 laps remaining in the Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway Kevin Harvick would grab the lead from team mate Aric Almirola, exiting pit lane.

.”We weren’t where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position, but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps,” said Harvick, “It’s great to finally check Pocono off the list.

The victory is Harvicks 3rd of the year, 1st win at Pocono and 52nd career win.

The Cup cars will return on Sunday June 28 for round two – Pocono 350 – Green flag: 2:24pm/mst

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 14

Race Results for the 39th Annual Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with

Rodale Institute – Saturday, June 27, 2020

Pocono Raceway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Christopher Bell

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Michael McDowell

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Matt Kenseth

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – William Byron

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Cole Custer

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Kurt Busch

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Ryan Preece

21 – Jimmie Johnson

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – John Hunter

25 – Chase Elliott

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Alex Bowman

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Brennan Poole

30 -Tyler Reddick

31 -JJ Yeley

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Garrett Smithley

34 – James Davison

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Joey Logano

37 – Joey Gase

38 – Erik Jones

39 – BJ McLeod

40 – Quin Houff

