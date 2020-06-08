Harvick Finds Victory Lane at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick in 2001 was picked by Richard Childress as a replacement driver when the late Dale Earnhardt was killed in the Daytona 500 season-opener. Harvick driving in only his 3rd NASCAR Cup race would find victory lane at Atlanta Speedway launching his driving career.
Harvick would pick up his second victory of the season after dominating 151 of 325 laps winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, his third victory at Atlanta Speedway.
“First [career] win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I’ve taken a liking to,” Harvick said. “You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special.
Race Results .
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 10
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Sunday, June 7, 2020
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Kurt Busc
7 – Jimmie Johnson
8 – Chase Elliott
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Austin Dillon
12 – Alex Bowman
13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14 – Ryan Newman
15 – Matt Kenseth
16 – Tyler Reddick
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Christopher Bell
19 -Cole Custer
20 – Clint Bowyer
21 – Bubba Wallace
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – John Hunter Nemechek
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Matt DiBenedetto
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – Corey LaJoie
28 – Erik Jones
29 – Ty Dillon
30 -Brennan Poole
31 – Daniel Suarez
32 – Quin Houff
33 – William Byron
34 – Josh Bilicki
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – BJ McLeod
