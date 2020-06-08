Harvick Finds Victory Lane at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick in 2001 was picked by Richard Childress as a replacement driver when the late Dale Earnhardt was killed in the Daytona 500 season-opener. Harvick driving in only his 3rd NASCAR Cup race would find victory lane at Atlanta Speedway launching his driving career.

Harvick would pick up his second victory of the season after dominating 151 of 325 laps winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, his third victory at Atlanta Speedway.

“First [career] win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I’ve taken a liking to,” Harvick said. “You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special.

Race Results .

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 10

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Sunday, June 7, 2020

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Kurt Busc

7 – Jimmie Johnson

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Alex Bowman

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Matt Kenseth

16 – Tyler Reddick

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Christopher Bell

19 -Cole Custer

20 – Clint Bowyer

21 – Bubba Wallace

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – John Hunter Nemechek

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Matt DiBenedetto

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – Erik Jones

29 – Ty Dillon

30 -Brennan Poole

31 – Daniel Suarez

32 – Quin Houff

33 – William Byron

34 – Josh Bilicki

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – BJ McLeod

f.6.20