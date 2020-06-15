Hamlin On Hot Streak

Denny Hamlins victory in the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is his 3rd victory after NASCAR returned to racing on May 17th. Hamlin would have a dominating performance leading 138 of the 267-laps.

“Our car was just really good,” Hamlin told FOX Sports after climbing out of his race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “This is the car kinda based off what we had here in the fall last year going for the (2019) championship. We had a strong car all day, obviously, with the laps led and able to get around Chase there at the end. This whole FedEx team has just done a phenomenal job and this Camry, this one is real special.

“I didn’t know. It seemed like the end of these races seem to be Chase’s best suit, but I knew that if I was just patient and ran the pace I wanted and the pace I was comfortable with we were going to be hard to beat in the long run.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 12

Race Results for the 22nd Annual Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, June 14, 2020

Homestead-Miami Speedway

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Tyler Reddick

5 – 10 Aric Almirola

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Austin Dillon

8 – Christopher Bell

9 – William Byron

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Martin Truex Jr.

13 – Bubba Wallace

14 – Matt DiBenedetto

15 – Michael McDowell

16 – Jimmie Johnson

17 – Kurt Busch

18 – Alex Bowman

19 – John Hunter Nemechek

20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21 – Erik Jones

22 – Cole Custer

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – Ryan Preece

25 – Matt Kenseth

26 – Kevin Harvick

27 – Joey Logano

28 – Ty Dillon

29 -Corey LaJoie

30 – Ryan Newman

31 – Daniel Suarez

32 – Brennan Poole

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – Joey Gase

37 – Josh Bilicki

38 – JJ Yeley

