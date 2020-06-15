Hamlin On Hot Streak

Denny Hamlins victory in the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is his 3rd victory after NASCAR returned to racing on May 17th. Hamlin would have a dominating performance leading 138 of the 267-laps.
“Our car was just really good,” Hamlin told FOX Sports after climbing out of his race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “This is the car kinda based off what we had here in the fall last year going for the (2019) championship. We had a strong car all day, obviously, with the laps led and able to get around Chase there at the end. This whole FedEx team has just done a phenomenal job and this Camry, this one is real special.
“I didn’t know. It seemed like the end of these races seem to be Chase’s best suit, but I knew that if I was just patient and ran the pace I wanted and the pace I was comfortable with we were going to be hard to beat in the long run.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 12
Race Results for the 22nd Annual Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, June 14, 2020
Homestead-Miami Speedway
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – Tyler Reddick
5 – 10 Aric Almirola
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Austin Dillon
8 – Christopher Bell
9 – William Byron
10 – Brad Keselowski
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Martin Truex Jr.
13 – Bubba Wallace
14 – Matt DiBenedetto
15 – Michael McDowell
16 – Jimmie Johnson
17 – Kurt Busch
18 – Alex Bowman
19 – John Hunter Nemechek
20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21 – Erik Jones
22 – Cole Custer
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – Ryan Preece
25 – Matt Kenseth
26 – Kevin Harvick
27 – Joey Logano
28 – Ty Dillon
29 -Corey LaJoie
30 – Ryan Newman
31 – Daniel Suarez
32 – Brennan Poole
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Joey Gase
37 – Josh Bilicki
38 – JJ Yeley
