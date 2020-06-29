Denny Hamlin Sets Milestone Record

.
The only thing that is slowing Denny Hamlin down may be the weather. Hamlin picked up his 4th NASCAR Cup victory of the year at Pocono Speedway during the Pocono 500. The start of the race was delayed due to rain and lightning in the area.
For the first time in its history, NASCAR ran two Cup events on the same weekend at the same track. Kevin Harvick won the first event reversing the finishing order of the two drivers from a day earlier.
Hamlin achieved several milestones with the win. He picked up his sixth victory at the 2.5-mile triangular track, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for most all-time. The triumph was the 41st of Hamlin’s career, 19th most in NASCAR history, breaking a tie with another NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin.
“I was hoping for no caution,” Hamlin said of the final 51-lap green-flag run and the winning strategy. “I knew we had the car, and I was just kind of maintaining my gap right there-didn’t want to make any mistakes like I did at Bristol and gave that win away.
“I just tried to work through the traffic the best I could, and obviously, Chris was paying attention to the strategy there and made the right call.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 15
Race Results for the 47th Annual Pocono 350 – Sunday, June 28, 2020
Pocono Raceway
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Aric Almirola
6 – Matt DiBenedetto
7 – William Byron
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Alex Bowman
10 – Martin Truex Jr.
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Matt Kenseth
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – Jimmie Johnson
17 – Cole Custer
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – John Hunter Nemechek
20 – Bubba Wallace
21 – Corey LaJoie
22 – Ryan Blaney
23 – Ty Dillon
24 – Joey Logano
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Daniel Suarez
27 – Brennan Poole
28 – JJ Yeley
29 – Timmy Hill
30 – James Davison
31 – Quin Houff
32 – Garrett Smithley
33 – Joey Gase
34 – Josh Bilicki
35 – Tyler Reddick
36 – Chris Buescher
37 – BJ McLeod
38 – Kyle Busch
39 – Christopher Bell
40 – Michael McDowell
