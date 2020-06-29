Denny Hamlin Sets Milestone Record

.

The only thing that is slowing Denny Hamlin down may be the weather. Hamlin picked up his 4th NASCAR Cup victory of the year at Pocono Speedway during the Pocono 500. The start of the race was delayed due to rain and lightning in the area.

For the first time in its history, NASCAR ran two Cup events on the same weekend at the same track. Kevin Harvick won the first event reversing the finishing order of the two drivers from a day earlier.

Hamlin achieved several milestones with the win. He picked up his sixth victory at the 2.5-mile triangular track, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for most all-time. The triumph was the 41st of Hamlin’s career, 19th most in NASCAR history, breaking a tie with another NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin.

“I was hoping for no caution,” Hamlin said of the final 51-lap green-flag run and the winning strategy. “I knew we had the car, and I was just kind of maintaining my gap right there-didn’t want to make any mistakes like I did at Bristol and gave that win away.

“I just tried to work through the traffic the best I could, and obviously, Chris was paying attention to the strategy there and made the right call.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 15

Race Results for the 47th Annual Pocono 350 – Sunday, June 28, 2020

Pocono Raceway

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Aric Almirola

6 – Matt DiBenedetto

7 – William Byron

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Martin Truex Jr.

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Matt Kenseth

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – Jimmie Johnson

17 – Cole Custer

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – John Hunter Nemechek

20 – Bubba Wallace

21 – Corey LaJoie

22 – Ryan Blaney

23 – Ty Dillon

24 – Joey Logano

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Brennan Poole

28 – JJ Yeley

29 – Timmy Hill

30 – James Davison

31 – Quin Houff

32 – Garrett Smithley

33 – Joey Gase

34 – Josh Bilicki

35 – Tyler Reddick

36 – Chris Buescher

37 – BJ McLeod

38 – Kyle Busch

39 – Christopher Bell

40 – Michael McDowell

f.620