Chase Briscoe Half Way There

A race car driver can go through a lot of emotions during the race, can you imagine how Brandon Jones felt. An hour before the start for the NASCAR Xfinity Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro, Jones had just won his first series race in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
The truck race was postponed due to rain on Saturday, forcing NASCAR to run all 3 series on Sunday. After quickly celebrating his truck victory Jones hurried to his Xfinity car for the start of the race, on lap one Jones was involved in an accident that put him out of the race.
“Obviously, you have to have a little give and take. It’s just early. It doesn’t take much when you get three-wide to get pushed around. But from my vantage point, we got hit in the back Jones said after exiting the infield care center.”
Chase Briscoe who won the Xfinity Pocono Green 225 also had to overcome emotions, Briscoe had a pit road speeding penalty, a spin with 30 laps remaining while leading when a tire when down, battling back to take the lead with 7 laps remaining to holding off a hard charging Ross Chastain after the race went into overtime.
“We were really not that good at the beginning. We kind of struggled and didn’t have the speed I really anticipated to have here,” Briscoe said. “Zippy (crew chief Greg Zipadelli) and the guys kept working on it, kept getting it better and better. We had the lead there, after I sped on put road.
The win is his 4th of the year, on a personal goal of 8, “We’re halfway to eight, so hopefully we can keep going.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 12
Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro
& Sons – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Sunday, June 28, 2020
Pocono Raceway
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Jeremy Clements
4 – Myatt Snider
5 – Michael Annett
6 – Justin Allgaier
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Timmy Hill
9 – Riley Herbst
10 – Jesse Little
11 – Dexter Bean
12 – Ryan Sieg
13 – Ryan Vargas
14 – BJ McLeod
15 – Kyle Weatherman
16 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
17 – Alex Labbe
18 – Vinnie Miller
19 – Kody Vanderwal
20 – Carson Ware
21 – Stefan Parsons
22 – Noah Gragson
23 – Justin Haley
24 – Bayley Currey
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Chad Finchum
27 – Stephen Leicht
28 – Daniel Hemric
29 – Austin Cindric
30 – Tommy Joe Martins
31 – Jeff Green
32 – Harrison Burton
33 – Brandon Brown
34 – Josh Williams
35 – Joe Graf Jr
36 – Brandon Jones
