Chase Briscoe Half Way There

A race car driver can go through a lot of emotions during the race, can you imagine how Brandon Jones felt. An hour before the start for the NASCAR Xfinity Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro, Jones had just won his first series race in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

The truck race was postponed due to rain on Saturday, forcing NASCAR to run all 3 series on Sunday. After quickly celebrating his truck victory Jones hurried to his Xfinity car for the start of the race, on lap one Jones was involved in an accident that put him out of the race.

“Obviously, you have to have a little give and take. It’s just early. It doesn’t take much when you get three-wide to get pushed around. But from my vantage point, we got hit in the back Jones said after exiting the infield care center.”

Chase Briscoe who won the Xfinity Pocono Green 225 also had to overcome emotions, Briscoe had a pit road speeding penalty, a spin with 30 laps remaining while leading when a tire when down, battling back to take the lead with 7 laps remaining to holding off a hard charging Ross Chastain after the race went into overtime.

“We were really not that good at the beginning. We kind of struggled and didn’t have the speed I really anticipated to have here,” Briscoe said. “Zippy (crew chief Greg Zipadelli) and the guys kept working on it, kept getting it better and better. We had the lead there, after I sped on put road.

The win is his 4th of the year, on a personal goal of 8, “We’re halfway to eight, so hopefully we can keep going.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 12

Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro

& Sons – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Sunday, June 28, 2020

Pocono Raceway

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Jeremy Clements

4 – Myatt Snider

5 – Michael Annett

6 – Justin Allgaier

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Timmy Hill

9 – Riley Herbst

10 – Jesse Little

11 – Dexter Bean

12 – Ryan Sieg

13 – Ryan Vargas

14 – BJ McLeod

15 – Kyle Weatherman

16 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

17 – Alex Labbe

18 – Vinnie Miller

19 – Kody Vanderwal

20 – Carson Ware

21 – Stefan Parsons

22 – Noah Gragson

23 – Justin Haley

24 – Bayley Currey

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Chad Finchum

27 – Stephen Leicht

28 – Daniel Hemric

29 – Austin Cindric

30 – Tommy Joe Martins

31 – Jeff Green

32 – Harrison Burton

33 – Brandon Brown

34 – Josh Williams

35 – Joe Graf Jr

36 – Brandon Jones

