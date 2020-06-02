Bump and Bang At Bristoal

.

Noah Gragson picked up his second win for the year after a hard fought victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The closing laps would pit Gragson first in a battle with his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier, and Chase Briscoe. Contact between teammates sent Allgaier’s car into the outside wall before sliding down track and into the inside wall, ending his night. The race was slowed by 12 caution flags totaling 85 laps of the scheduled 303.

“I really apologize to Justin and the 7 team, that’s not how I want to race but I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom the lap before and I tried to get to the bottom and I just got too loose,” Gragson said. “But one heck of a night for this 9 team.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 8

Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco

Monday, June 1, 2020 – Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

1 – Noah Gragson

2 – Chase Briscoe

3 – Brandon Jones

4 – Harrison Burton

5 – Myatt Snider

6 – Daniel Hemric

7 – Brandon Brown

8 – Jeremy Clements

9 – Josh Williams

10 – AJ Allmendinger

11 – BJ McLeod

12 – Vinnie Miller

13 – Joe Graf Jr.

14 – Timmy Hill

15 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

16 – Ryan Sieg

17 – Justin Haley

18 – Justin Allgaier

19 – Colby Howard

20 – Bayley Currey

21 – Kody Vanderwal

22 – Carson Ware

23 – Tommy Joe Martins

24 – Chad Finchum

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Jesse Little

27 – Riley Herbst

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – Patrick Emerling

30 – Mason Massey

31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.

32 – Joe Nemechek

33 – Alex Labbe

34 – Stephen Leicht

35 – Jeff Green

36 – Austin Cindric

37 – Michael Annett

