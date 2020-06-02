Bump and Bang At Bristoal

.
Noah Gragson picked up his second win for the year after a hard fought victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The closing laps would pit Gragson first in a battle with his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier, and Chase Briscoe. Contact between teammates sent Allgaier’s car into the outside wall before sliding down track and into the inside wall, ending his night. The race was slowed by 12 caution flags totaling 85 laps of the scheduled 303.
“I really apologize to Justin and the 7 team, that’s not how I want to race but I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom the lap before and I tried to get to the bottom and I just got too loose,” Gragson said. “But one heck of a night for this 9 team.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 8
Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco
Monday, June 1, 2020 – Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN
1 – Noah Gragson
2 – Chase Briscoe
3 – Brandon Jones
4 – Harrison Burton
5 – Myatt Snider
6 – Daniel Hemric
7 – Brandon Brown
8 – Jeremy Clements
9 – Josh Williams
10 – AJ Allmendinger
11 – BJ McLeod
12 – Vinnie Miller
13 – Joe Graf Jr.
14 – Timmy Hill
15 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
16 – Ryan Sieg
17 – Justin Haley
18 – Justin Allgaier
19 – Colby Howard
20 – Bayley Currey
21 – Kody Vanderwal
22 – Carson Ware
23 – Tommy Joe Martins
24 – Chad Finchum
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Jesse Little
27 – Riley Herbst
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – Patrick Emerling
30 – Mason Massey
31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.
32 – Joe Nemechek
33 – Alex Labbe
34 – Stephen Leicht
35 – Jeff Green
36 – Austin Cindric
37 – Michael Annett
