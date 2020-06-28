Brandon Jones First Series Win

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series would open the day for the first ever triple header in NASCAR history as mother nature would wash out the Truck and Xfinity races at Pocono Raceway earlier in the weekend.

The trucks would have a tough start to the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race as within 13 laps they had recorded 3 yellow flags and two red flags, eliminating 6 trucks. The ending of the race looked a lot like the start, with 10 laps remaining Chris Eckers was leading the field comfortably when he cut a rear tire slapping the wall bringing out caution #8. Eckers was looking for his 1st victory would hand the lead over to KBM teammate Brandon Jones for the restart. The yellow would fly for the last time when Tim Viens slapped the wall leaving 3 laps remaining. A frenzied 3 lap dash would have trucks running 3-4 sometime 5 wide, Jones would survive the challenge to pick up his first win in in the Series.

Unofficial Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 6

Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid – Sunday, June 28, 2020

Pocono Raceway

1 – Brandon Jones

2 – Austin Hill

3 – Sheldon Creed

4 – Todd Gilliland

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Stewart Friesen

9 – Tyler Ankrum

10 – Derek Kraus

11 – Grant Enfinger

12 – Tanner Gray

13 – Johnny Sauter

14 – Zane Smith

15 – Parker Kligerman

16 – Bayley Currey

17 – Jordan Anderson

18 – Spencer Davis

19 -Tyler Hill

20 – Robby Lyons

21 – Chase Purdy

22 – Spencer Boyd

23 – Josh Reaume

24 – Korbin Forrister

25 – Cory Roper

26 – Bryan Dauzat

27 – Ray Ciccarelli

28 – Jesse Iwuji

29 – Tim Viens

30 – Norm Benning

31 – Clay Greenfield

32 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

33 – Christian Eckes

34 – Tate Fogleman

35 – Brennan Poole

36 – Ty Majeski

37 – Raphael Lessard

38 – Austin Wayne Self

39 – Codie Rohrbaugh

40 – Matt Crafton

