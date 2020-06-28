Brandon Jones First Series Win

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series would open the day for the first ever triple header in NASCAR history as mother nature would wash out the Truck and Xfinity races at Pocono Raceway earlier in the weekend.
The trucks would have a tough start to the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race as within 13 laps they had recorded 3 yellow flags and two red flags, eliminating 6 trucks. The ending of the race looked a lot like the start, with 10 laps remaining Chris Eckers was leading the field comfortably when he cut a rear tire slapping the wall bringing out caution #8. Eckers was looking for his 1st victory would hand the lead over to KBM teammate Brandon Jones for the restart. The yellow would fly for the last time when Tim Viens slapped the wall leaving 3 laps remaining. A frenzied 3 lap dash would have trucks running 3-4 sometime 5 wide, Jones would survive the challenge to pick up his first win in in the Series.
Unofficial Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 6
Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid – Sunday, June 28, 2020
Pocono Raceway
1 – Brandon Jones
2 – Austin Hill
3 – Sheldon Creed
4 – Todd Gilliland
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Stewart Friesen
9 – Tyler Ankrum
10 – Derek Kraus
11 – Grant Enfinger
12 – Tanner Gray
13 – Johnny Sauter
14 – Zane Smith
15 – Parker Kligerman
16 – Bayley Currey
17 – Jordan Anderson
18 – Spencer Davis
19 -Tyler Hill
20 – Robby Lyons
21 – Chase Purdy
22 – Spencer Boyd
23 – Josh Reaume
24 – Korbin Forrister
25 – Cory Roper
26 – Bryan Dauzat
27 – Ray Ciccarelli
28 – Jesse Iwuji
29 – Tim Viens
30 – Norm Benning
31 – Clay Greenfield
32 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
33 – Christian Eckes
34 – Tate Fogleman
35 – Brennan Poole
36 – Ty Majeski
37 – Raphael Lessard
38 – Austin Wayne Self
39 – Codie Rohrbaugh
40 – Matt Crafton
f.620