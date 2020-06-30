Blurton Victorious at Thomas Co. Speedway With URSS

June 27, 2020 — Zach Blurton topped a 22 car field as Thomas County Speedway in Colby, Kansas provided excellent racing for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series on Saturday night. Blurton would become the first repeat winner in the 2020 season with the URSS.

Darren Berry would take off with the early lead, but not without a stampede behind him. Halfway through the 25-lap feature event, Zach Blurton and JD Johnson traded slide jobs back and forth with Berry.

By lap 15, JD Johnson would grab the lead from Berry with Zach Blurton in tow. Two laps later Blurton would inherit the lead as Johnson would tangle with a lapped car bringing out the only yellow in the 25 lap event.

Blurton would go on to capture the feature win, leading the final eight laps. Ty Williams finished second and Shane Sundquist in third. Koby Walters and Blake Robertson rounded out the top-five finishers.

California’s Blake Robertson was your Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger on the night, starting 21st and passing sixteen cars to finish 5th.

Koby Walters, Shane Sundquist, and JD Johnson captured heat race victories at Thomas County Speedway.

Next up for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is Sunday, June 28 at WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, Kansas.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Thomas County Speedway — Colby, KS

June 27, 2020

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Shane Sundquist, 4) Koby Walters, 5) Blake Robertson, 6) Taylor Velasquez, 7) Darren Berry, 8) Steven Richardson, 9) Jeremy Huish, 10) Jed Werner, 11) Monty Ferriera, 12) Keith Rauch, 13) Brett Becker, 14) Todd Plemons, 15) Kyler Johnson, 16) JD Johnson, 17) Chad Salem, 18) Fred Holz, 19) Aaron Ploussard, 20) Jody Reeves, 21) Howard Van Dyke, 22) John Webster