Blurton Sweeps URSS Double-Header in Western Kansas

June 28, 2020 – Zach Blurton was victorious for the second time over the weekend with the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series at WaKeeney Speedway. A 28-car field attended the 3/8-mile dirt track in WaKeeney, Kansas.

Todd Plemons and Zach Blurton set the pace for the feature event. Blurton took off with the early lead and never looked back. Plemons followed in the second running position until lap fourteen, where Blake Robertson and Ty Williams got past Plemons. Robertson held off Williams for the second position, while Todd Plemons, and Kyler Johnson rounded out the top-five finishers at WaKeeney Speedway.

Hailing out of Liberal, KS, Koby Walters grabbed the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger on the night by passing eight cars to finish seventh.

Zach Blurton, Todd Plemons, and JD Johnson were heat race winners at WaKeeney Speedway.

Next up for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, KS on July 2nd and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, NE on July 4th.

United Rebel Sprint Series

WaKeeney Speedway – WaKeeney, KS

June 28, 2020

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Blake Robertson, 3) Ty Williams, 4) Todd Plemons, 5) Kyler Johnson, 6) Taylor Velasquez, 7) Koby Walters, 8) Luke Cranston, 9) Jed Werner, 10) JD Johnson, 11) Darren Berry, 12) Jordan Knight, 13) John Webster, 14) Nate Berry, 15) Aaron Ploussard, 16) Steven Richardson, 17) Monty Ferriera, 18) Jesse Mack, 19) Shane Sundquist, 20) Jeremy Huish

B Feature (12 laps): 1)Darren Berry 12 2) Shane Sundquist 7 3) Koby Walters 33 4) Money Ferriera 45 5) Jesse Mack 71m 6) Jordan Knight 10 7) Nate Berry 20b 8) Aaron Ploussard 33k 9) Brett Becker 2b 10) Howard Van Dyke 74v 11) Keith Rausch 27b 12) Fred Holz 27h 13) Cody Lampe 1x 14) Chad Salem 17s 15) Willie Wynn 61 16) Brady Skrdlant 14