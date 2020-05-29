Tough Week Is Over For Chase Elliott

.

On Thursday night Chase Elliott finally overcome his string of tough luck and picked up the “W” outrunning Denny Hamlin to the stripe by 2.208-second in the Alsco Uniforms 500(k) NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Since the re-opening of NASCAR’s 2020 season Elliott has been wrecked by Kyle Busch while running second May 20 at Darlington and was KO’d by a late caution in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday while leading with two laps left.

Elliott took the lead on Lap 181 of 208

“Man, it was a tough week for sure. We’ve had some tough losses, but that deal on Sunday night was a heartbreaker. It’s not the Coke 600, but any win in the Cup Series is really hard to get.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8

Alsco Uniforms 500 – Thursday, May 28, 2020

Charlotte Motor Speedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Brad Keselowski

8 – Austin Dillon

9 – Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – William Byron

13 – John Hunter Nemechek

14 – Tyler Reddick

15 – Matt DiBenedetto

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Cole Custer

19 – Corey LaJoie

20 – Aric Almirola

21- Christopher Bell

22 – Chris Buescher

23 -Matt Kenseth

24 – Ryan Preece

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Erik Jones

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Kyle Busch

30 – Gray Gaulding

31 – Alex Bowman

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – Josh Bilicki

37 – Bubba Wallace

38 – Brennan Poole

39 – Joey Gase

40 – Garrett Smithley

