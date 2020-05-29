Tough Week Is Over For Chase Elliott

.
On Thursday night Chase Elliott finally overcome his string of tough luck and picked up the “W” outrunning Denny Hamlin to the stripe by 2.208-second in the Alsco Uniforms 500(k) NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Since the re-opening of NASCAR’s 2020 season Elliott has been wrecked by Kyle Busch while running second May 20 at Darlington and was KO’d by a late caution in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday while leading with two laps left.
Elliott took the lead on Lap 181 of 208
“Man, it was a tough week for sure. We’ve had some tough losses, but that deal on Sunday night was a heartbreaker. It’s not the Coke 600, but any win in the Cup Series is really hard to get.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8
Alsco Uniforms 500 – Thursday, May 28, 2020
Charlotte Motor Speedway
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5 – Kurt Busch
6 – Joey Logano
7 – Brad Keselowski
8 – Austin Dillon
9 – Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Kevin Harvick
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – William Byron
13 – John Hunter Nemechek
14 – Tyler Reddick
15 – Matt DiBenedetto
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Ryan Newman
18 – Cole Custer
19 – Corey LaJoie
20 – Aric Almirola
21- Christopher Bell
22 – Chris Buescher
23 -Matt Kenseth
24 – Ryan Preece
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Erik Jones
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Kyle Busch
30 – Gray Gaulding
31 – Alex Bowman
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Josh Bilicki
37 – Bubba Wallace
38 – Brennan Poole
39 – Joey Gase
40 – Garrett Smithley
