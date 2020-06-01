Right Place Time For Keselowski

Brad Keselowski would be in the right place at the right time to take advantage and pick up the victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway after starting from the pole. The win is his 2nd of the season.

With less than 10 laps to go Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were dueling at the front of the field for the victory before Hamlin hit the Turn 4 wall with six laps remaining. Elliott and Joey Logano took up the fight for the lead and ultimately collided into the Turn 4 wall leaving a golden opportunity for Keselowski.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 9

Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 –

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN –

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Clint Bowyer

3 – Jimmie Johnson

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Erik Jones

6 – Austin Dillon

7 -Kurt Busch

8 – William Byron

9 – Christopher Bell

10 – Bubba Wallace

11 – Kevin Harvick

12 – Ryan Preece

13 – John Hunter Nemechek

14 – Michael McDowell

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Matt Kenseth

17 – Denny Hamlin

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Timmy Hill

20 – Martin Truex Jr.

21 – Joey Logano

22 – Chase Elliott

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – Brennan Poole

25 – JJ Yeley

26 – Garrett Smithley

27 – Quin Houff

28 – BJ McLeod

29 – Aric Almirola

30 – Gray Gaulding

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Corey LaJoie

33 – Joey Gase

34 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35 – Cole Custer

36 – Tyler Reddick

37 – Alex Bowman

38 – Bayley Currey

39 – Ty Dillon

40 – Ryan Blaney

f5.20