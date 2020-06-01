Right Place Time For Keselowski

Brad Keselowski would be in the right place at the right time to take advantage and pick up the victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway after starting from the pole. The win is his 2nd of the season.
With less than 10 laps to go Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were dueling at the front of the field for the victory before Hamlin hit the Turn 4 wall with six laps remaining. Elliott and Joey Logano took up the fight for the lead and ultimately collided into the Turn 4 wall leaving a golden opportunity for Keselowski.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 9
Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 –
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN –
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Clint Bowyer
3 – Jimmie Johnson
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Erik Jones
6 – Austin Dillon
7 -Kurt Busch
8 – William Byron
9 – Christopher Bell
10 – Bubba Wallace
11 – Kevin Harvick
12 – Ryan Preece
13 – John Hunter Nemechek
14 – Michael McDowell
15 – Ryan Newman
16 – Matt Kenseth
17 – Denny Hamlin
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Timmy Hill
20 – Martin Truex Jr.
21 – Joey Logano
22 – Chase Elliott
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – Brennan Poole
25 – JJ Yeley
26 – Garrett Smithley
27 – Quin Houff
28 – BJ McLeod
29 – Aric Almirola
30 – Gray Gaulding
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Corey LaJoie
33 – Joey Gase
34 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35 – Cole Custer
36 – Tyler Reddick
37 – Alex Bowman
38 – Bayley Currey
39 – Ty Dillon
40 – Ryan Blaney
