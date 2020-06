Updated Schedule for NASCAR TV Schedule May 27-31 – Charlotte – Bristol

.

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Schedule Change – Due to inclement weather, the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

In addition, due to travel and setup challenges, NASCAR announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway has been moved to Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Wednesday, May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

5:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:00 p.m. – Cup – Alsco Uniforms 500 – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:30 p.m. – Cup – Alsco Uniforms 500 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, May 30

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, May 31 – Bristol

1:30 p.m. – Cup – Food City 500 – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 5:00 p.m. – Cup – Food City 500 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

