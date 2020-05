NASCAR TV Schedule – May 17 – Darlington 400

.

NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Sunday, May 17 –

1:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FOX/FOX Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Cup – Darlington 400 – FOX/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:00 p.m. – Cup – Darlington (re-air)- FS1/FOX Sports App

When the series hosts its first event after the pandemic outbreak on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the lineup will be determined in part by a random draw for starting positions:

•Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

•Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

•Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

•Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Tuesday, May 19 –

6:00 p.m. – Xfinity – FS1

Wednesday

5:30 – Cup – FS1

