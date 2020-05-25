Keselowski Checks One More Off The List

.

The longest race of the NASCAR season the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway got a little longer Saturday nite. A late race caution would see the race extend into overtime after a spin by William Byron on lap 398 of 400, At the time of the caution Chase Elliott was out front looking for the checkers. Some drivers elected to pit for fresh tires, while others stayed out. On the restart Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson battled to the line with Keselowski getting to the finish line first by .293 seconds.

“It’s major! It’s the Coke 600. That only leaves one major for me, the Daytona 500. We’re checking ’em off. We may not have been the fastest car today, but, whoa, did we grind this one out. The pit crew on the yellow before the last had a blazing stop to get us up front.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 7

Race Results for the 61st Annual COCA-COLA 600 – Sunday, May 24, 2020

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – 1.5 – Mile Paved

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – 12 Ryan Blaney

4 – 18 Kyle Busch

5 – 4 Kevin Harvick

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Tyler Reddick

9 – Christopher Bell

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Cole Custer

13 – Joey Logano

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Aric Almirola

16 – John Hunter Nemechek

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Michael McDowell

19 – Alex Bowman

20 – William Byron

21 – Ross Chastain

22 – Ryan Preece

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 – Ty Dillon

26 – Matt Kenseth

27 – Ryan Newman

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Denny Hamlin FedEx

30 – Brennan Poole

31 – Gray Gaulding

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Garrett Smithley

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Quin Houff

36 – Joey Gase

37 – JJ Yeley

38 – 43 Bubba Wallace

39 – 14 Clint Bowyer

40 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

# 48 – Jimmie Johnson Failed Post-Race Inspection

f5.20