Keselowski Checks One More Off The List

The longest race of the NASCAR season the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway got a little longer Saturday nite. A late race caution would see the race extend into overtime after a spin by William Byron on lap 398 of 400, At the time of the caution Chase Elliott was out front looking for the checkers. Some drivers elected to pit for fresh tires, while others stayed out. On the restart Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson battled to the line with Keselowski getting to the finish line first by .293 seconds.
“It’s major! It’s the Coke 600. That only leaves one major for me, the Daytona 500. We’re checking ’em off. We may not have been the fastest car today, but, whoa, did we grind this one out. The pit crew on the yellow before the last had a blazing stop to get us up front.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 7
Race Results for the 61st Annual COCA-COLA 600 – Sunday, May 24, 2020
Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – 1.5 – Mile Paved
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – 12 Ryan Blaney
4 – 18 Kyle Busch
5 – 4 Kevin Harvick
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Tyler Reddick
9 – Christopher Bell
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Cole Custer
13 – Joey Logano
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Aric Almirola
16 – John Hunter Nemechek
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Michael McDowell
19 – Alex Bowman
20 – William Byron
21 – Ross Chastain
22 – Ryan Preece
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 – Ty Dillon
26 – Matt Kenseth
27 – Ryan Newman
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Denny Hamlin FedEx
30 – Brennan Poole
31 – Gray Gaulding
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Garrett Smithley
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Quin Houff
36 – Joey Gase
37 – JJ Yeley
38 – 43 Bubba Wallace
39 – 14 Clint Bowyer
40 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
# 48 – Jimmie Johnson Failed Post-Race Inspection
