Inching Closer To Personal Goal

Kyle Busch inches closer to the personal goal of 100 victories in the Xfinity/ Nationwide Series. Busch picked up his 97th victory after winning the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch would have to work for the victory after the race went into overtime when Noah Gragson triggered a five car crash on lap 197 of 200. Austin Cindric would power past Busch on the inside line on the restart, but Busch would gain momentum passing Cindric entering turn 3 on the way to the checkers.
“It just didn’t work out for us,” Cindric said. “I was on older tires, and everyone else on older tires ended up crashing. It’s hard to beat the best in the business on older tires. “He just had way more grip than I did. The heat cycles were killer. I never lifted driving into (Turn) 3 on the final lap. I just gave up second but didn’t really care at that point. I just wanted to win the race.
Most younger driver apperatate when Busch is in the race while most fans want to hate. The reason the younger drivers look forward to racing with Busch is to have the opeatune to learn how a top rated Cup driver works through traffic, or different racing lines as a race progresses. The most gratifying feeling they have in beating Busch to the strip in a hard fought race.
When questioned about his legacy in the Xfinity Series Busch had this replay “I would say the biggest thing is just working with so many different teams and so many different crew chiefs. Having the opportunity to win with a lot of them, if not all of them. Just being able to go out there and work with a lot of cool guys, a lot of people that have helped me along the way and gotten me to this point. A lot of great sponsors over the years too. Busch 1st Xfinity victory was at Richmond Raceway, May 14, 2004
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 6
39th Annual Alsco 300 – Monday, May 25, 2020
Charlotte Motor Speedway –
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Daniel Hemric
3 – Austin Cindric
4 – Ross Chastain
7 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Brett Moffitt
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Brandon Brown
9 – Harrison Burton
10 – Myatt Snider
11 – Noah Gragson
12 – Riley Herbst
13 – Dillon Bassett
14 – Josh Williams
15 – Jesse Little
16 – Alex Labbe
17 – BJ McLeod
18 – Bayley Currey
19 – Joe Graf Jr.
20 – Chase Briscoe
21 – Mason Massey
22 – Chad Finchum
23 – Vinnie Miller
24 – Tommy Joe Martins
25 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
26 – Joe Nemechek
27 – Brandon Jones
28 – Ryan Sieg
29 – Justin Haley
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Jeremy Clements
33 – Austin Hill
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Kody Vanderwal
36 – Jeff Green
37 – Colby Howard