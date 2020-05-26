Inching Closer To Personal Goal

.

Kyle Busch inches closer to the personal goal of 100 victories in the Xfinity/ Nationwide Series. Busch picked up his 97th victory after winning the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch would have to work for the victory after the race went into overtime when Noah Gragson triggered a five car crash on lap 197 of 200. Austin Cindric would power past Busch on the inside line on the restart, but Busch would gain momentum passing Cindric entering turn 3 on the way to the checkers.

“It just didn’t work out for us,” Cindric said. “I was on older tires, and everyone else on older tires ended up crashing. It’s hard to beat the best in the business on older tires. “He just had way more grip than I did. The heat cycles were killer. I never lifted driving into (Turn) 3 on the final lap. I just gave up second but didn’t really care at that point. I just wanted to win the race.

Most younger driver apperatate when Busch is in the race while most fans want to hate. The reason the younger drivers look forward to racing with Busch is to have the opeatune to learn how a top rated Cup driver works through traffic, or different racing lines as a race progresses. The most gratifying feeling they have in beating Busch to the strip in a hard fought race.

When questioned about his legacy in the Xfinity Series Busch had this replay “I would say the biggest thing is just working with so many different teams and so many different crew chiefs. Having the opportunity to win with a lot of them, if not all of them. Just being able to go out there and work with a lot of cool guys, a lot of people that have helped me along the way and gotten me to this point. A lot of great sponsors over the years too. Busch 1st Xfinity victory was at Richmond Raceway, May 14, 2004

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 6

39th Annual Alsco 300 – Monday, May 25, 2020

Charlotte Motor Speedway –

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Daniel Hemric

3 – Austin Cindric

4 – Ross Chastain

7 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Brett Moffitt

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Brandon Brown

9 – Harrison Burton

10 – Myatt Snider

11 – Noah Gragson

12 – Riley Herbst

13 – Dillon Bassett

14 – Josh Williams

15 – Jesse Little

16 – Alex Labbe

17 – BJ McLeod

18 – Bayley Currey

19 – Joe Graf Jr.

20 – Chase Briscoe

21 – Mason Massey

22 – Chad Finchum

23 – Vinnie Miller

24 – Tommy Joe Martins

25 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

26 – Joe Nemechek

27 – Brandon Jones

28 – Ryan Sieg

29 – Justin Haley

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Jeremy Clements

33 – Austin Hill

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Kody Vanderwal

36 – Jeff Green

37 – Colby Howard