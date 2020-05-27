Chase Elliott Collects $100.000 Bounty

.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finally made it on the track after 95 days off with the NC Education Lottery 200 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday night.. Before the virus shutdown Kyle Busch had recorded 5 victories in the lower class division that the NASCAR Cup driver competes in. That prompted a friendly $50,000 bounty offered to any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who could beat Busch by fellow Cup driver Keven Harvick, followed by matching funds by series sponsor Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis.
The stage was set during the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday when contact between Busch and Chase Elliott during the Charlotte 600 sent Elliott’s car into the inside wall and out of contention for the win. Elliott would exit his car as Busch drove by and displayed the 1 finger of approval, and it was not thumb up. Elliott had preveously committed to the challenge, increasing the racing speculation for retaliation. The pair would find each other in the final 20 laps racing for the lead, however Busch was unable to maintain the pace Elliott set. Elliott collected the $100,000 in his name toward COVID-19 relief.
Not bad for a guy who hadn’t competed in a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race since 2017.
“It was a lot of fun,” Elliott said of Tuesday’s win. “First off, a thanks to (sponsors) iRacing and Hooters, Chevrolet and GMS (Racing) for letting me come do this. (The truck) was really good from the get-go, for having no laps (of practice). The splitter was where it needed to be,” said Elliott.
“It made it easy for me to move forward and try to get back acclimated… It doesn’t make up for Sunday, but it was still a really good night. Glad to win and glad to do some good for the relief effort for this virus.”
Race Results
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
Race Number 3 – 18th Annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 –
Charlotte Motor Speedway
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Zane Smith
4 – Brett Moffitt
5 – Sheldon Creed
6 – John H. Nemechek
7 – Johnny Sauter
8 – Ty Majeski
9 – Austin Hill
10 – Ben Rhodes
11 – Ross Chastain
12 – Grant Enfinger
13 – Tyler Ankrum
14 – Christian Eckes
15 – Raphael Lessard
16 – Derek Kraus
17 – Tate Fogleman
18 – Codie Rohrbaugh
19 – Austin Wayne Self
20 – Jesse Little
21 – Tanner Gray
22 – Timmy Hill
23 – Angela Ruch
24 – Korbin Forrister
25 – Spencer Boyd
26 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
27 – Natalie Decker
28 – Bayley Currey
29 – Clay Greenfield
30 – Stewart Friesen
31 – Jordan Anderson
32 – Cory Roper
33 – TJ Bell
34 – Bryan Dauzat
35 – Matt Crafton
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Todd Gilliland
38 – Brennan Poole
39 – Jesse Iwuji
40 – Spencer Davis
