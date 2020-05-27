Chase Elliott Collects $100.000 Bounty

.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finally made it on the track after 95 days off with the NC Education Lottery 200 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday night.. Before the virus shutdown Kyle Busch had recorded 5 victories in the lower class division that the NASCAR Cup driver competes in. That prompted a friendly $50,000 bounty offered to any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who could beat Busch by fellow Cup driver Keven Harvick, followed by matching funds by series sponsor Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis.

The stage was set during the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday when contact between Busch and Chase Elliott during the Charlotte 600 sent Elliott’s car into the inside wall and out of contention for the win. Elliott would exit his car as Busch drove by and displayed the 1 finger of approval, and it was not thumb up. Elliott had preveously committed to the challenge, increasing the racing speculation for retaliation. The pair would find each other in the final 20 laps racing for the lead, however Busch was unable to maintain the pace Elliott set. Elliott collected the $100,000 in his name toward COVID-19 relief.

Not bad for a guy who hadn’t competed in a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race since 2017.

“It was a lot of fun,” Elliott said of Tuesday’s win. “First off, a thanks to (sponsors) iRacing and Hooters, Chevrolet and GMS (Racing) for letting me come do this. (The truck) was really good from the get-go, for having no laps (of practice). The splitter was where it needed to be,” said Elliott.

“It made it easy for me to move forward and try to get back acclimated… It doesn’t make up for Sunday, but it was still a really good night. Glad to win and glad to do some good for the relief effort for this virus.”

Race Results

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Race Number 3 – 18th Annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 –

Charlotte Motor Speedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Zane Smith

4 – Brett Moffitt

5 – Sheldon Creed

6 – John H. Nemechek

7 – Johnny Sauter

8 – Ty Majeski

9 – Austin Hill

10 – Ben Rhodes

11 – Ross Chastain

12 – Grant Enfinger

13 – Tyler Ankrum

14 – Christian Eckes

15 – Raphael Lessard

16 – Derek Kraus

17 – Tate Fogleman

18 – Codie Rohrbaugh

19 – Austin Wayne Self

20 – Jesse Little

21 – Tanner Gray

22 – Timmy Hill

23 – Angela Ruch

24 – Korbin Forrister

25 – Spencer Boyd

26 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

27 – Natalie Decker

28 – Bayley Currey

29 – Clay Greenfield

30 – Stewart Friesen

31 – Jordan Anderson

32 – Cory Roper

33 – TJ Bell

34 – Bryan Dauzat

35 – Matt Crafton

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Todd Gilliland

38 – Brennan Poole

39 – Jesse Iwuji

40 – Spencer Davis

f.520