Briscoe, Darlington Tough

How tough do you have to be to tame the track that’s to tough to tame. You have to look at Chase Briscoe, and wife Marissa for the answer. The race the easiest part for Briscoe as he would find himself wheel to wheel, door to door, slideways at times with Kyle Busch over the last 10 laps during the NASCAR Xfinity Series – Toyota 200 at Darlington Speedway.

Briscoe would overpower Busch for the emotional victory, on Wednesday Chase and Marissa learned the day before they lost the baby they were expecting to welcome later in the year.

“This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I’ve ever had to deal with,” Briscoe said shortly after climbing out of the car with tears running down his face. “When I took the lead, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying.”

“God was driving the car the last 8 or 9 laps – I was emotionally a wreck.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5

Toyota 200 – Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Justin Allgaier

4 – Austin Cindric

5 – Noah Gragson

6 – Daniel Hemric

7 – Ryan Sieg

8 – Ross Chastain

9 – Harrison Burton

10 – Justin Haley

11 – Brett Moffitt

12 – Jeremy Clements

13 – Brandon Brown

14 – Anthony Alfredo

15 – BJ McLeod

16 – Josh Williams

17 – Alex Labbe

18 – Riley Herbst

19 – Joe Graf Jr

20 – Brandon Jones

21 – Ray Black II

22 – Timmy Hill

23 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

24 – Chad Finchum

25 – Michael Annett

26 – Tommy Joe Martins

27 – Colby Howard

28 – Joe Nemechek

29 – Vinnie Miller

30 – Mason Massey

31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr

32 – Kody Vanderwal

33 – Bayley Currey

34 – Matt Mills

35 – Myatt Snider

36 – Jesse Little

37 – Colin Garrett

38 – Landon Cassill

39 – Stephen Leicht

