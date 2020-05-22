Briscoe, Darlington Tough

.
How tough do you have to be to tame the track that’s to tough to tame. You have to look at Chase Briscoe, and wife Marissa for the answer. The race the easiest part for Briscoe as he would find himself wheel to wheel, door to door, slideways at times with Kyle Busch over the last 10 laps during the NASCAR Xfinity Series – Toyota 200 at Darlington Speedway.
Briscoe would overpower Busch for the emotional victory, on Wednesday Chase and Marissa learned the day before they lost the baby they were expecting to welcome later in the year.
“This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I’ve ever had to deal with,” Briscoe said shortly after climbing out of the car with tears running down his face. “When I took the lead, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying.”
“God was driving the car the last 8 or 9 laps – I was emotionally a wreck.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5
Toyota 200 – Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Justin Allgaier
4 – Austin Cindric
5 – Noah Gragson
6 – Daniel Hemric
7 – Ryan Sieg
8 – Ross Chastain
9 – Harrison Burton
10 – Justin Haley
11 – Brett Moffitt
12 – Jeremy Clements
13 – Brandon Brown
14 – Anthony Alfredo
15 – BJ McLeod
16 – Josh Williams
17 – Alex Labbe
18 – Riley Herbst
19 – Joe Graf Jr
20 – Brandon Jones
21 – Ray Black II
22 – Timmy Hill
23 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
24 – Chad Finchum
25 – Michael Annett
26 – Tommy Joe Martins
27 – Colby Howard
28 – Joe Nemechek
29 – Vinnie Miller
30 – Mason Massey
31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr
32 – Kody Vanderwal
33 – Bayley Currey
34 – Matt Mills
35 – Myatt Snider
36 – Jesse Little
37 – Colin Garrett
38 – Landon Cassill
39 – Stephen Leicht
f.520