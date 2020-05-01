NASCAR ready – set – Boogedy Boogedy Lets Race

.

NASCAR announced today they are set to return to racing on May 17th at Darlington Speedway. The last event held was Phoenix Raceway the weekend of March 6th.

So what has happened in the last 8 weeks is somewhat unbelievable as one driver has been released from his contract, one criticized on social media for playing a game, a retired driver returns to active status and one driver who escaped serious injuries in a violent crash has been medical cleared to race.

Lets start with the biggest surprise with the release of Kyle Larson from Chip Ganassi Racing, during the pandemic NASCAR and most of there sponsoring partners encouraged their drivers to participate on the Iracing gaming platform. It was during an on line streamed event that Larson uttered a racial slur after a virtual crash. Major sponsor on the 42 car decided to exit their contracts due to the personal/professional conduct that is in every drivers contract.

Statement from Chip Ganassi Racing:

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.“

Statement from Kyle Larson:

“I want to say I’m sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever, be said. There’s no excuse for that; I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. I want to let you all know how sorry I am. Finally, I just want to say that I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”

Bubba Wallace who also was participating in the online racing platform decided he had enough fun and quit the game, social media criticized Wallace for rage quitting. Wallace acknowledged that he was not a video gamer and quit out of frustration.

With Larson being release that left an open seat at CGR, and two NASCAR retired drivers were considered to fill the seat open in the #42 car. Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth.

Statement from Chip Ganassi Racing:

When the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track for the remainder of the 2020 season, Matt Kenseth will be behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Kenseth, the former Cup Series Champion and two-time Daytona 500 Champion, most recently competed full-time at NASCAR’s highest level in 2017, where he finished seventh in the points and won the second to last race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

During the Dayton 500 Ryan Newman was involved in a serious accident that many feared would end his racing career.

Statement from Roush Fenway Racing:

“He’s Back! @RyanJNewman has been medically cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action,” Roush Fenway tweeted.

NASCAR announced that both Kenseth, and Newman would be Chase eligible

NASCAR has released the following schedule and guild lines that will be enforced as social restrictions apply:

Each of NASCAR’s return events will be run without fans in attendance. Further schedule adjustments will be announced in the future.

Three tracks will lose their Cup dates in this year’s reshaped schedule per NASCAR. They haven’t announced those tracks at this time. … But they don’t expect any additional ones in cup beyond that.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Sun, May 17 Darlington Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Tue, May 19 Darlington Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Wed, May 20 Darlington Cup 500 km FS1 7:30 PM

Sun, May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 mi FOX 6:00 PM

Mon, May 25 Charlotte Xfinity 300 mi FS1 7:30 PM

Tue, May 26 Charlotte Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Wed, May 27 Charlotte Cup 500 km FS1 8:00 PM

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

Following thorough collaboration with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials, NASCAR has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan. In accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations, nearly every aspect of how the event is conducted will be significantly modified, including:

One-day shows;

Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event;

Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility;

Social distancing protocols throughout the event;

Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility

As NASCAR works towards the execution of these events, the sanctioning body will continue to work with state and local authorities based on trends and local restrictions.

In-race competition procedures remain largely unchanged, though NASCAR will eliminate practice for all events during this opening return slate, as well as qualifying for all events except the Coca-Cola 600.

