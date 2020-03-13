World of Outlaws Postponing All Events Through April 9

Due to escalating concerns and mixed guidance from various county, state and health organizations with regard to the impact and response to COVID-19, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is postponing all events through April 9, effective immediately, in the wake of growing health concerns.

This decision has not been made lightly, and while everyone in our sport wants to race, we believe this is the right decision given the traveling nature of our Series and the local makeup of our events.

The Series will continue to monitor the situation as it develops, and provide additional information at a later date. The health and safety of our community is our top priority.

Updates on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, not scheduled to compete until March 27, will be provided at a later date.

This affects the following events:

03/13/20

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars

Cotton Bowl Speedway

03/14/20

East Texas Lone Star Shootout

LoneStar Speedway

03/21/20

Wildcat Shootout

USA Raceway

03/22/20

Arizona Desert Shootout

Arizona Speedway

03/28/20

SoCal Showdown

Perris Auto Speedway

03/29/20

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Raceway

04/03-04/20

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Thunderbowl Raceway