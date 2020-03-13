Weather Forces CNS to Cancel March 14 Practice

To the CNS Faithful,

First, practice for March 14th has been canceled. The current forecast has rain and snow falling all day Friday and into the wee hours of Saturday morning, and that kind of moisture makes for very poor practice conditions. We felt it best to make the call early, so that all of you can make alternate plans as soon as possible.

Now, onto the elephant in the room. As many of you know, there is currently a great deal of drama surrounding the Wuhan Corona Virus. This nasty little bug is making people sick, and it is not yet clear how long before it runs its’ course. Because of this, events are being postponed, entertainment venues are closing down, fans are being sent home, and people are losing their jobs and livelihoods as a result.

At this time, we are doing our best to sift through the information and the misinformation alike. Media hype is fueling hoarding and panic at a time when what really matters most are facts without spin. Accordingly, we are going to use the weather cancelation to give us more time to make the most informed decision we can about the direction of the 2020 racing season. The health and safety of our patrons, racers, and employees is more important than a few hot laps, but rest assured that we remain committed to getting action on the track this season.