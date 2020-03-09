United Rebel Sprint Series Opening Weekend Coming Soon

Oberlin, Kansas – March 7, 2020 – The fifteenth consecutive season for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing kicks off in just three-short weeks as the tour will head to Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas for a weekend double-header.

Set for Friday and Saturday night, March 27-28, 2020, the annual Mike “Huey” Hughes/Sunflower Classic Memorial presented by Nutrient Ag Solutions race will see a couple show both nights with each paying $1000 to win. There will be an open practice session for all cars on Thursday night (March 26) with pit gates opening at 2:00 PM and practice from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Pit gates will open at 2:00 PM.

This will be an official point race for the series as well as points toward the IMCA RaceSaver 305 National Sprint Car standings. A huge car count is expected with drivers from Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado indicating their intentions on competing with their Kansas counterparts.

Attention all sprint car teams! Westhold Transponders and Raceceivers are required and the track is asking all teams competing to pit in a group on the west side of the main pit area.

Pit passes are $25 for Thursday night’s practice; $30 for adults ages 13 and up while pit passes for kids 12 and under with parent or guardian will be $10 each day. Grandstand gates open at 4:00 PM on Friday with race action slated for a 6:00 PM start time. General admission tickets for ages 13 and up just $15 with kids ages 12 and under admitted into the grandstands for free with the presence of a parent or guardian. Saturday will see grandstand gates open at 10:00 AM with race action slated for a 5:00 PM start time.

This special event to kick off the 2020 season for the URSS and RPM Speedway will also be broadcast live for free on racinboys.com and on PPV with speedshifttv. Also on the racing program will be the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, IMCA Sport Compacts and Hobby Stocks. The “crazy cruisers” will run on Saturday night only.

More information on the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing including 2020 schedule, rules, previous years results and stories and a whole lot more can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com while daily series and race updates can be accessed on their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series.