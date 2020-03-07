Smith Surprises ARCA Menards Field With Victory

By
Ron Olds
-
0

.

17 -year old Chandler Smith held off Ty Gibbs and Michael Self in a two-lap sprint to the finish to win Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The race was also the first of 10 races in the Sioux Chief
Showdown. Chandlers team elected for a two tire change on the last pit stop.

Michael Self runner-up finish allowed Self to leave with a 13-point lead
over Deegan after two ARCA Menards Series races, while Smith leads the Sioux
Chief Showdown standings.

The ARCA Menards Series will return to the track on Sunday, April
19 for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem Speedway.

ARCA Menards Series race number 2 of 2 General Tire 150
Friday, March 6, 2020 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

General Tire 150
ARCA Menards Series
Phoenix Raceway

1 – Chandler Smith

2 – Michael Self

3 – Ty Gibbs

4 – Tanner Gray

5 – Zane Smith

6 – Nick Sanchez

7 – Hailie Deegan

8 – Chase Cabre

9 – Lawless Alan

10 – Gio Scelzi

11 – Dawson Cram

12 – Christian McGhee

13 – Takuma Koga

14 – Drew Dollar

15 – Bret Holmes

16 – Jesse Love

17 – Armani Williams

18 – Thad Moffitt

19 – Tom Berte

20 – Sam Mayer

21 – Howie DiSavino III

22 – Gracie Trotter

23 – Tim Richmond

24 – Ryan Huff

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

Ty Gibbs and Michael Self during the ARCA General Tire 150 @ Phoenix Raceway
photo credit: Ron Olds

Racing action as #4 Chase Cabre – #19 Jesse Love and #32 Howie DiSavino during the ARCA General Tire 150 @ Phoenix Raceway
photo credit: Ron Olds

Hailie Deegan #4 slips under #15 Drew Dollar and #17 Tanner Gray during the ARCA General Tire 150 @ Phoenix Raceway
photo credit: Ron Olds

