Smith Surprises ARCA Menards Field With Victory

17 -year old Chandler Smith held off Ty Gibbs and Michael Self in a two-lap sprint to the finish to win Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The race was also the first of 10 races in the Sioux Chief

Showdown. Chandlers team elected for a two tire change on the last pit stop.

Michael Self runner-up finish allowed Self to leave with a 13-point lead

over Deegan after two ARCA Menards Series races, while Smith leads the Sioux

Chief Showdown standings.

The ARCA Menards Series will return to the track on Sunday, April

19 for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem Speedway.

ARCA Menards Series race number 2 of 2 General Tire 150

Friday, March 6, 2020 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

General Tire 150

ARCA Menards Series

Phoenix Raceway

1 – Chandler Smith

2 – Michael Self

3 – Ty Gibbs

4 – Tanner Gray

5 – Zane Smith

6 – Nick Sanchez

7 – Hailie Deegan

8 – Chase Cabre

9 – Lawless Alan

10 – Gio Scelzi

11 – Dawson Cram

12 – Christian McGhee

13 – Takuma Koga

14 – Drew Dollar

15 – Bret Holmes

16 – Jesse Love

17 – Armani Williams

18 – Thad Moffitt

19 – Tom Berte

20 – Sam Mayer

21 – Howie DiSavino III

22 – Gracie Trotter

23 – Tim Richmond

24 – Ryan Huff

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Joe Starr

photo credit: Ron Olds