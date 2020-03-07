Smith Surprises ARCA Menards Field With Victory

.
17 -year old Chandler Smith held off Ty Gibbs and Michael Self in a two-lap sprint to the finish to win Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The race was also the first of 10 races in the Sioux Chief
Showdown. Chandlers team elected for a two tire change on the last pit stop.
Michael Self runner-up finish allowed Self to leave with a 13-point lead
over Deegan after two ARCA Menards Series races, while Smith leads the Sioux
Chief Showdown standings.
The ARCA Menards Series will return to the track on Sunday, April
19 for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem Speedway.
ARCA Menards Series race number 2 of 2 General Tire 150
Friday, March 6, 2020 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ
General Tire 150
ARCA Menards Series
Phoenix Raceway
1 – Chandler Smith
2 – Michael Self
3 – Ty Gibbs
4 – Tanner Gray
5 – Zane Smith
6 – Nick Sanchez
7 – Hailie Deegan
8 – Chase Cabre
9 – Lawless Alan
10 – Gio Scelzi
11 – Dawson Cram
12 – Christian McGhee
13 – Takuma Koga
14 – Drew Dollar
15 – Bret Holmes
16 – Jesse Love
17 – Armani Williams
18 – Thad Moffitt
19 – Tom Berte
20 – Sam Mayer
21 – Howie DiSavino III
22 – Gracie Trotter
23 – Tim Richmond
24 – Ryan Huff
photo credit: Joe Starr
