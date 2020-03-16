LVMS and NHRA postpone DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the National Hot Rod Association have jointly postponed the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals due to the spread of the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for April 3-5. A makeup date is to be determined.

“One of Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s primary goals is to do what’s in the best interests of the loyal and passionate fans who attend our races,” LVMS GM Chris Powell said. “While we’re disappointed to have to postpone such a great event, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, competitors, sponsors and race officials must be paramount.”

Ticketholders on file may (1) use their tickets for the postponed event, or (2) choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid, plus an additional 20 percent, or (3) choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied toward any NHRA national event at LVMS, including grandstand seating or camping.

