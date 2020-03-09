Logano Adds To Winning Way

.
Joey Logano had to wonder whats next? After qualifying 13th does that make you question your race day, are you superstitious? Logano had the answer to these questions as he become the 1st two time victor in the NASCAR Cup Series this year with a victory in the FanShield 500 at Phoniex Raceway.
Logano would have to overcome some adversity at the 1-mile track in the desert, after the crew was flagged for an uncontrolled tire, sending the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 138.
The next obstacle Logano and crew faced was a broken Jack during a yellow-flag pit stop on Lap 268 dropped him to 18th. As the race progressed another caution on lap 279, allowed Logan to gain positions on the field as some front running teams elected to pit. Logano would rally up into the 2nd position behind Keiven Harvick as the race order shuffled out for pit stops.
Another caution on lap 301 sent the race into over time, Logano would get up on the wheel to hold off multi time Phoenix winner Keiven Harvick
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 4
Fanshield 500 – Sunday, March 8, 2020
Phoenix Raceway
1 – Joey Logano
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Kyle Larson
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Chase Elliott
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Cole Custer
10 – William Byron
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Jimmie Johnson
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Ty Dillon
16 – Michael McDowell
17 – Chris Buescher
18 – Ryan Preece
19 – Bubba Wallace
20 – Denny Hamlin
21 – Daniel Suarez
22 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23 – Ross Chastain
24 – Christopher Bell
25 – John Hunter Nemechek
26 – JJ Yeley
27 – Corey LaJoie
28 – 20 Erik Jones
29 – Joey Gase
30 – Reed Sorenson
31 – Brennan Poole
32 – Martin Truex Jr.
33 – Tyler Reddick
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Austin Dillon
37 – Ryan Blaney
38 – Timmy Hill
