Logano Adds To Winning Way

Joey Logano had to wonder whats next? After qualifying 13th does that make you question your race day, are you superstitious? Logano had the answer to these questions as he become the 1st two time victor in the NASCAR Cup Series this year with a victory in the FanShield 500 at Phoniex Raceway.

Logano would have to overcome some adversity at the 1-mile track in the desert, after the crew was flagged for an uncontrolled tire, sending the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 138.

The next obstacle Logano and crew faced was a broken Jack during a yellow-flag pit stop on Lap 268 dropped him to 18th. As the race progressed another caution on lap 279, allowed Logan to gain positions on the field as some front running teams elected to pit. Logano would rally up into the 2nd position behind Keiven Harvick as the race order shuffled out for pit stops.

Another caution on lap 301 sent the race into over time, Logano would get up on the wheel to hold off multi time Phoenix winner Keiven Harvick

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 4

Fanshield 500 – Sunday, March 8, 2020

Phoenix Raceway

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Chase Elliott

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Cole Custer

10 – William Byron

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Michael McDowell

17 – Chris Buescher

18 – Ryan Preece

19 – Bubba Wallace

20 – Denny Hamlin

21 – Daniel Suarez

22 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23 – Ross Chastain

24 – Christopher Bell

25 – John Hunter Nemechek

26 – JJ Yeley

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – 20 Erik Jones

29 – Joey Gase

30 – Reed Sorenson

31 – Brennan Poole

32 – Martin Truex Jr.

33 – Tyler Reddick

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Austin Dillon

37 – Ryan Blaney

38 – Timmy Hill

– photo credit: Ron Olds

