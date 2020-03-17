The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has affected almost all aspects of life world-wide. And as racing season is quickly approaching it is now affecting the racing world as well. Colorado National Speedway announced today that they were informed by NASCAR that they could not hold regular events until at least May 3rd. They also announced that they will be opening up the track to small groups of drivers and cars in preparation for the season which is allowed due to the small numbers at each gathering. The entire announcement read as follows:

Hello everyone,

The NASCAR home office in Daytona informed us today that no sanctioned racing events will be permitted until May 3rd, 2020. For those of you following the story, this should come as no surprise. What you should know is that we are committed to going racing this summer, and really do look forward to opening just as soon as they allow us.

In the meantime, we are going to make arrangements to host some small-scale practice sessions to make sure that once the season kicks off, everyone has had a chance to dial in their vehicle. Starting Monday, March 23rd, the track will host two practice sessions per day, seven days per week, until the 50+ person ban has lifted. Each practice session is limited to 7 cars and will be held from 9am to 1pm, and from 1pm to 5pm. The cost will be $50 per car & crew for each four-hour session, and every car is limited to four crew (driver +4). The $50 charge covers the car, driver, crew, and track time.

Reservations will be made on a first come, first serve basis by emailing (gmbrian@coloradospeedway.com) or texting (720.391.6258). Drivers may not book a time slot and fill it themselves – just like hoarding toilet paper, that would be uncool. Once the State of Colorado has relaxed the mass gathering ban, we will arrange for group practice, tech session(s), and host the Racer’s Appreciation party.

Folks, we know this sucks. Please stay safe and healthy, and know that your racetrack will be waiting here for you once the dust settles and the panic subsides.

Wishing you all the best,

Jim, Sue, Brian and Sarah