Brandon Jones On A Roll

19-year-old driver Brandon Jones beat two of NASCAR best Cup Series drivers to the checkers in the NASCAR Xfinity LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway. Jones would hold on to win over Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

“These are two of arguably the best in the business,” Jones said. “We just had a car to beat ’em today. These guys just did an incredible job.”

“I told (crew chief) Jeff (Meendering) kind of early in the race… I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just lacking track position — that’s the only thing I’m lacking,’” Jones said. “The pit crew did a heck of a job, and they said, ‘There you go. There’s your track position,’ and it paid off at the end.”

Denver Colo driver Kody Venderwal made is first NASCAR Xfinity start in the LS Tractor 200 – photo credit: Ron Olds