Bowman Shows Way At Fontana, CA

Alex Bowman, the showman put on the show at Auto Club Speedway leading 110 of the 200 racing laps in the Auto Club 400. This was Bowman’s 2nd career win. . “I promised my buddy Aaron we would all get matching 88 tattoos if we won, and I think I have to go get a tattoo now, but that’ll be a good time. It’s been a lot of fun”. Thanks to Greg, all the guys. He made good calls all day and we were up front when it counted.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 3
24th Annual Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway – Fontana, CA
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1 – Alex Bowman
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kurt Busch
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Jimmie Johnson
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Kevin Harvick
10 – Erik Jones
11 – Tyler Reddick
12 – Joey Logano
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – Martin Truex Jr.
15 – William Byron
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Ross Chastain
18 – Cole Custer
19 – Ryan Blaney
20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21 – Kyle Larson
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Clint Bowyer
24 – Austin Dillon
25 – John H. Nemechek
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Ryan Preece
31 – JJ Yeley
32 – Brennan Poole
33 – Joey Gase
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – Quin Houff
36 – Reed Sorenson
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Christopher Bell
