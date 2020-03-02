Bowman Shows Way At Fontana, CA

.

Alex Bowman, the showman put on the show at Auto Club Speedway leading 110 of the 200 racing laps in the Auto Club 400. This was Bowman’s 2nd career win. . “I promised my buddy Aaron we would all get matching 88 tattoos if we won, and I think I have to go get a tattoo now, but that’ll be a good time. It’s been a lot of fun”. Thanks to Greg, all the guys. He made good calls all day and we were up front when it counted.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 3

24th Annual Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway – Fontana, CA

Sunday, March 1, 2020

1 – Alex Bowman

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kurt Busch

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Jimmie Johnson

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Kevin Harvick

10 – Erik Jones

11 – Tyler Reddick

12 – Joey Logano

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – Martin Truex Jr.

15 – William Byron

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Ross Chastain

18 – Cole Custer

19 – Ryan Blaney

20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21 – Kyle Larson

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Clint Bowyer

24 – Austin Dillon

25 – John H. Nemechek

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Ryan Preece

31 – JJ Yeley

32 – Brennan Poole

33 – Joey Gase

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – Quin Houff

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Christopher Bell

f.320