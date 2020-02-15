Trucks Finish With Excitement In Overtime

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway had everything a race fan likes to see, an exciting race, a finish that went into overtime, and door banging at the finish line for the “W”

The race would have an 8 minuet red flag incident when Ty Majeski’s truck flipped upside down, sliding down the track on his roof in a shower of sparks. Majeski was uninjured in the incident. In the closing laps several vehicles would be involved in an incident that resulted in the truck of Tate Fogleman engulfed in flames, and all that happened before the the checkers fell, so with 3 laps remaining the final crash the “big one” happened sending the race into overtime

Grant Enfinger and Jordan Anderson would have the fans on their feet as the two drivers beat on each other door to door coming to the finish with Enfinger holding on by .010 seconds for the victory.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Enfinger, who broke a 28-race winless streak in the series. “It’s the 100th win for Ford in the series-unbelievable for them. God’s blessed us with a great opportunity to come out here and pull it off tonight.

“The biggest thing is we had a really good F-150 to do it with. I made a mistake there with about 20 to go and got hung up there in the sucker hole. I pulled up in front of Ben (Rhodes) too late, and it was either going to wreck me or put me in the middle, and that’s what happened.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

NextEra Energy 250

Daytona International Speedway

1 – Grant Enfinger

2 – Jordan Anderson

3 – Codie Rohrbaugh

4 – Derek Kraus

5 – Natalie Decker

6 – Austin Hill

7 – Johnny Sauter

8 – Ross Chastain

9 – Sheldon Creed

10 – Jason White

11 – Zane Smith

12 – Riley Herbst

13 – Brett Moffitt

14 – Cory Roper

15 – Matt Crafton

16 – Todd Gilliland

17 – Brennan Poole

18 – Korbin Forrister

19 – Spencer Boyd

20 – Raphael Lessard

21 – Stewart Friesen

22 – Christian Eckes

23 – Tanner Gray

24 – Jesse Little

25 – Ben Rhodes

26 – Gus Dean

27 – Tyler Ankrum

28 – Angela Ruch

29 – Bryan Dauzat

30 – Tate Fogleman

31 – Austin Wayne Self

32 – Ty Majeski