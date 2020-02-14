.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

The race format for the Daytona 500 is a little different from other NASCAR events. Qualifying was set last Sunday with single car runs setting the front row for the 500. The remaining field was set by finishing position in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races held today.

Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and seven Open, non-charter teams competed for the final four spots.

Starting Line Up

Daytona 500

Sunday, February 16, 2020

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Alex Bowman

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Aric Almirola

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Bubba Wallace

12. Cole Custer

13 Austin Dillon

14. Erik Jones

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Matt DiBenedetto

17. Christopher Bell

18. Kurt Busch

19. Chris Buescher

20. Ross Chastain

21. Denny Hamlin

22. Tyler Reddick

23. John Hunter Nemechek

24. Ty Dillon

25. Chase Elliott

26. Michael McDowell

27. Ryan Blaney

28. Kyle Busch

29. Clint Bowyer

30. David Ragan

31. Ryan Preece

32. Timmy Hill

33. Justin Haley

34. Brennan Poole

35. Quin Houff

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Joey Gase

38. BJ McLeod

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Reed Sorenson

f220