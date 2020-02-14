.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
The race format for the Daytona 500 is a little different from other NASCAR events. Qualifying was set last Sunday with single car runs setting the front row for the 500. The remaining field was set by finishing position in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races held today.
Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and seven Open, non-charter teams competed for the final four spots.
Starting Line Up
Daytona 500
Sunday, February 16, 2020
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Alex Bowman
3. Joey Logano
4. William Byron
5. Aric Almirola
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Ryan Newman
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Bubba Wallace
12. Cole Custer
13 Austin Dillon
14. Erik Jones
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Matt DiBenedetto
17. Christopher Bell
18. Kurt Busch
19. Chris Buescher
20. Ross Chastain
21. Denny Hamlin
22. Tyler Reddick
23. John Hunter Nemechek
24. Ty Dillon
25. Chase Elliott
26. Michael McDowell
27. Ryan Blaney
28. Kyle Busch
29. Clint Bowyer
30. David Ragan
31. Ryan Preece
32. Timmy Hill
33. Justin Haley
34. Brennan Poole
35. Quin Houff
36. Corey LaJoie
37. Joey Gase
38. BJ McLeod
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Reed Sorenson
