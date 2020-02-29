Starting Line Up – Auto Club Speedway

.

Clint Bowyer held up under pressure from Jimmie Johnson to pick up the pole at Auto Club Speedway for the Auto Club 400. Johnson making his final start at Auto Club was only a tick off the speed of 40.086-second lap at 179.614 mph. that Bowyer posted

Martin Truex Jr. missed qualifying after three inspection failures. It took the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota four tries to pass. He’ll start from the back in Sunday’s race.

Starting Line Up

NASCAR Cup

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

1 – Clint Bowyer

2 – Jimmie Johnson

3 – Alex Bowman

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Michael McDowell

9 – Kyle Larson

10 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

11 – Chris Buescher

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Chase Elliott

14 – Bubba Wallace

15 – Brad Keselowski

16 – Ryan Blaney

17 – Kyle Busch

18 – Cole Custer

19 – Tyler Reddick

20 – Ryan Preece

21 – William Byron

22 – Christopher Bell

23 – John Hunter Nemechek

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Austin Dillon

26 – Corey LaJoie

27 – Ross Chastain

28 – Denny Hamlin

29 – Erik Jones

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Daniel Suarez

32 – Brennan Poole

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Quin Houff

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Martin Truex Jr

