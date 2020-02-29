Starting Line Up – Auto Club Speedway

.
Clint Bowyer held up under pressure from Jimmie Johnson to pick up the pole at Auto Club Speedway for the Auto Club 400. Johnson making his final start at Auto Club was only a tick off the speed of 40.086-second lap at 179.614 mph. that Bowyer posted
Martin Truex Jr. missed qualifying after three inspection failures. It took the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota four tries to pass. He’ll start from the back in Sunday’s race.
Starting Line Up
NASCAR Cup
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
1 – Clint Bowyer
2 – Jimmie Johnson
3 – Alex Bowman
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Michael McDowell
9 – Kyle Larson
10 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
11 – Chris Buescher
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Chase Elliott
14 – Bubba Wallace
15 – Brad Keselowski
16 – Ryan Blaney
17 – Kyle Busch
18 – Cole Custer
19 – Tyler Reddick
20 – Ryan Preece
21 – William Byron
22 – Christopher Bell
23 – John Hunter Nemechek
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Austin Dillon
26 – Corey LaJoie
27 – Ross Chastain
28 – Denny Hamlin
29 – Erik Jones
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Daniel Suarez
32 – Brennan Poole
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Joey Gase
35 – Quin Houff
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Martin Truex Jr
