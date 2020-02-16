Noah Gragson Adds Name to 2020 Xfinity Championship Race

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Noah Gragson waited to pick up his first win in the Xfinity Series until he could put his name on one of the sports most sought out victories in motorsports, a win at Daytona serves notice that Gragson Is looking to content for the NASCAR Xfinity Champonship in 2020.
Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona International Speedway with a strong push in the top lane from runner-up Harrison Burton.
“We were wide open all day and managed to control the group behind us really well,” said Gragson, who climbed the frontstretch fence to celebrate his maiden win. “My spotter, Earl Barban, did a great job. He led me to this victory. Very, very thankful to everybody at JR Motorsports, (engine supplier) Hendrick Motorsports for the great power and building this new chassis. Without everybody like that, it just wouldn’t be possible.
Results from NASCAR Xfinity Series
Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR Racing Experience 300,
1 – Noah Gragson
2 – Harrison Burton
3 – Timmy Hill
4 – Brandon Jones
5 – Chase Briscoe
6 – Justin Haley
7 – Brandon Brown
8 – Ray Black Jr.
9 – Ryan Sieg
10 – Alex Labbe
11 – Michael Annett
12 – JJ Yeley
13 – BJ McLeod
14 – Vinnie Miller
15 – Joe Nemechek
16 – Mike Harmon
17 – Robby Lyons
18 – David Starr
19 – Jesse Little
20 – Chad Finchum
21 – Josh Bilicki
22 – Ross Chastain
23 – Jeb Burton
24 – Brett Moffitt
25 – Austin Cindric
26 – Josh Williams
27 – Cj McLaughlin
28 – Jeremy Clements
29 – Caesar Bacarella
30 – Justin Allgaier
31 – Matt Mills
32 – Riley Herbst
33 – Myatt Snider
34 – Chris Cockrum
35 – Austin Hill
36 – Joe Graf Jr.
