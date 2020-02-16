Noah Gragson Adds Name to 2020 Xfinity Championship Race

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Noah Gragson waited to pick up his first win in the Xfinity Series until he could put his name on one of the sports most sought out victories in motorsports, a win at Daytona serves notice that Gragson Is looking to content for the NASCAR Xfinity Champonship in 2020.

Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona International Speedway with a strong push in the top lane from runner-up Harrison Burton.

“We were wide open all day and managed to control the group behind us really well,” said Gragson, who climbed the frontstretch fence to celebrate his maiden win. “My spotter, Earl Barban, did a great job. He led me to this victory. Very, very thankful to everybody at JR Motorsports, (engine supplier) Hendrick Motorsports for the great power and building this new chassis. Without everybody like that, it just wouldn’t be possible.

Results from NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Racing Experience 300,

1 – Noah Gragson

2 – Harrison Burton

3 – Timmy Hill

4 – Brandon Jones

5 – Chase Briscoe

6 – Justin Haley

7 – Brandon Brown

8 – Ray Black Jr.

9 – Ryan Sieg

10 – Alex Labbe

11 – Michael Annett

12 – JJ Yeley

13 – BJ McLeod

14 – Vinnie Miller

15 – Joe Nemechek

16 – Mike Harmon

17 – Robby Lyons

18 – David Starr

19 – Jesse Little

20 – Chad Finchum

21 – Josh Bilicki

22 – Ross Chastain

23 – Jeb Burton

24 – Brett Moffitt

25 – Austin Cindric

26 – Josh Williams

27 – Cj McLaughlin

28 – Jeremy Clements

29 – Caesar Bacarella

30 – Justin Allgaier

31 – Matt Mills

32 – Riley Herbst

33 – Myatt Snider

34 – Chris Cockrum

35 – Austin Hill

36 – Joe Graf Jr.

