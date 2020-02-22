Kyle Busch On Winning Streak

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Have you ever wondered if there is home team advantage, well Kyle Busch is “Rowdy” to make you a believer. Two days of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kyle has found victory lane twice. On Friday nite Kyle made an appearance at the Las Vegas Bullring, a 3/8 mile asphalt track that Kyle and his brother Kurt cut the teeth driving their own legends divison cars, by winning the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model Open Comp race.

On Friday Kyle would compete in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200, and find winners circle with a dominating run, claiming his 57th winner’s trophy in the Truck Series .

Race Results

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Strat, 200

February 21, 2020

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Johnny Sauter

3 – Austin Hill

4 – Matt Crafton

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Zane Smith

7 – Todd Gilliland

8 – Tanner Gray

9 – Stewart Friesen

10 – Sheldon Creed

11 – Tyler Ankrum

12 – Spencer Davis

13 – Ty Majeski

14 – Ross Chastain

15 – Brennan Poole

16 – Brett Moffitt

17 – Austin Wayne Self

18 – Codie Rohrbaugh

19 – Tate Fogleman

20 – Jordan Anderson

21 – Natalie Decker

22 – Derek Kraus

23 – Christian Eckes

24 – Angela Ruch

25 – Spencer Boyd

26 – Cory Roper

27 – Josh Reaume

28 – Timmy Hill

29 – Stefan Parsons

30 – Raphael Lessard

31 – Grant Enfinger

32 – Josh Bilicki

photo credit: Ron Oldsphoto credit: Ron Oldsphoto credit: Ron Oldsphoto credit: Ron Olds

f.220