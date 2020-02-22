Kyle Busch On Winning Streak

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Have you ever wondered if there is home team advantage, well Kyle Busch is “Rowdy” to make you a believer. Two days of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kyle has found victory lane twice. On Friday nite Kyle made an appearance at the Las Vegas Bullring, a 3/8 mile asphalt track that Kyle and his brother Kurt cut the teeth driving their own legends divison cars, by winning the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model Open Comp race.
On Friday Kyle would compete in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200, and find winners circle with a dominating run, claiming his 57th winner’s trophy in the Truck Series .
Race Results
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
Strat, 200
February 21, 2020
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Johnny Sauter
3 – Austin Hill
4 – Matt Crafton
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Zane Smith
7 – Todd Gilliland
8 – Tanner Gray
9 – Stewart Friesen
10 – Sheldon Creed
11 – Tyler Ankrum
12 – Spencer Davis
13 – Ty Majeski
14 – Ross Chastain
15 – Brennan Poole
16 – Brett Moffitt
17 – Austin Wayne Self
18 – Codie Rohrbaugh
19 – Tate Fogleman
20 – Jordan Anderson
21 – Natalie Decker
22 – Derek Kraus
23 – Christian Eckes
24 – Angela Ruch
25 – Spencer Boyd
26 – Cory Roper
27 – Josh Reaume
28 – Timmy Hill
29 – Stefan Parsons
30 – Raphael Lessard
31 – Grant Enfinger
32 – Josh Bilicki
