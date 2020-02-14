Kody Vanderwal To Compete in the Xfinity Series

.

photo credit: Joe Starr

19 year old Colorado National Speedway driver Kody Vanderwal who is the 2019 Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks champion and a competitor in the K&N Series has signed a deal to drive the Jimmy Means Racing Xfinity #52 Camaro for 30 events in the 2020 season. Vanderwal set the K&N track record at CNS in 2019. The team is actively seeking additional sponsorship for the 2020 season

Posted on the Jimmy Means Racing facebook page;

Breaking News!!!!

JJ Yeley (Official) will pilot our No. 52 Chevrolet for the first 3 NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2020.

Daytona International Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Auto Club Speedway

Once we get to Phoenix Raceway Kody Vanderwal Racing will take over the driving duties for the rest of the 2020 season with Jimmy Means Racing.

In 35 K&N West starts, Vanderwal has two wins and 18 top 10s.

Please welcome both drivers to our race team!!!

