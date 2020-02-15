Jake Swanson Makes Statement at Canyon Speedway Park

PEORIA, AZ – FEBRUARY 14, 2020… Starting third, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) took command from R.J. Johnson on the nineteenth circuit and led the rest of the way to claim the opening night of the “4th Annual Steve Stroud Memorial.” Piloting the John Grau / Mike Burkhart owned #34AZ Stratis Construction / Team AZ Racing DRC, Swanson’s $2,000 victory was the third Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win of his career. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Johnson, Stevie Sussex, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams rounded out the top-five drivers.

Swanson opened the new season with top honors in Beaver Stripes Qualifying by posting a time of 13.616 over the 8-car roster. The 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion also earned the night’s Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a third to first place run.

The eight-lap heat race victories went to Johnson and Sussex.

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action tomorrow, February 15, at Canyon Speedway Park for the $2,500-to-win finale of the “Steve Stroud Memorial.”

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2020 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “4th Annual Steve Stroud Memorial”

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.616; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-13.762; 3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-13.948; 4. Austin Williams, 77M, Michael-14.357; 5. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-14.617; 6. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-14.869; 7. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.960, Stephen Sanchez, 7, Sanchez-15.445.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Swanson, 3. Curtis, 4. Shipley. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Sussex, 2. Davis, 3. Williams, 4. Sanchez, NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Jake Swanson (3), 2, Charles Davis Jr. (4), 3. R.J. Johnson (1), 4. Stevie Sussex (2), 5. Austin Williams (6), 6. Kyle Shipley (7), 7. Michael Curtis (5), 8. Stephen Sanchez (8). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 Johnson, Laps 19-30 Swanson.

HARD CHARGER: Jake Swanson (3rd to 1st)

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Swanson-83. 2-Davis-79, 3-Johnson-76, 4-Sussex-70, 5-Williams-67, 6-Shipley-62, 7-Curtis-58, 8-Sanchez-54.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: February 15 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “4th Annual Steve Stroud Memorial”