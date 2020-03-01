Harrison Burton Holds On In California

.
Harrison Burton would have to hold off a hard charging Riley Herbst to pick up his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
The race victory will not only be the highlight memory for the young Burton, but how he stalled the car and was unable to restart it and had to be towed back to victory lane on the hook.
Unofficial Results:
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Production Alliance Group 300
Auto Club Speedway
1 – Harrison Burton
2 – Riley Herbst
3 – Austin Cindric
4 – Ryan Sieg
5 – Justin Haley
6 – Anthony Alfredo
7 – Daniel Hemric
8 – Ross Chastain
9 – Jeremy Clements
10 – Josh Williams
11 – Myatt Snider
12 – Justin Allgaier
13 – Alex Labbe
14 – Brett Moffitt
15 – Vinnie Miller
16 – Austin Hill
17 – Michael Annett
18 – Tommy Joe Martins
19 – Chase Briscoe
20 – Chad Finchum
21 – David Starr
22 – Ray Black Jr.
23 – Robby Lyons
24 – BJ McLeod
25 – JJ Yeley
26 – Noah Gragson
27 – Matt Mills
28 – Jesse Little
29 – Josh Bilicki
30 – Brandon Jones
31 – Joe Graf Jr.
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Brandon Brown
34 – Kyle Weatherman
35 – Stephen Leicht
36 – Landon Cassill
.f.220