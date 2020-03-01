Harrison Burton Holds On In California

.

Harrison Burton would have to hold off a hard charging Riley Herbst to pick up his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

The race victory will not only be the highlight memory for the young Burton, but how he stalled the car and was unable to restart it and had to be towed back to victory lane on the hook.

Unofficial Results:

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Production Alliance Group 300

Auto Club Speedway

1 – Harrison Burton

2 – Riley Herbst

3 – Austin Cindric

4 – Ryan Sieg

5 – Justin Haley

6 – Anthony Alfredo

7 – Daniel Hemric

8 – Ross Chastain

9 – Jeremy Clements

10 – Josh Williams

11 – Myatt Snider

12 – Justin Allgaier

13 – Alex Labbe

14 – Brett Moffitt

15 – Vinnie Miller

16 – Austin Hill

17 – Michael Annett

18 – Tommy Joe Martins

19 – Chase Briscoe

20 – Chad Finchum

21 – David Starr

22 – Ray Black Jr.

23 – Robby Lyons

24 – BJ McLeod

25 – JJ Yeley

26 – Noah Gragson

27 – Matt Mills

28 – Jesse Little

29 – Josh Bilicki

30 – Brandon Jones

31 – Joe Graf Jr.

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Brandon Brown

34 – Kyle Weatherman

35 – Stephen Leicht

36 – Landon Cassill

.f.220