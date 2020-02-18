Hamlin Picks Up Consecutive Daytona 500 Victory, Newman Injured In Crash

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Denny Hamlin won the rain delayed Daytona 500 capturing his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, when you would think there would be celebration most had concerns for Ryan Newman. Daytona has always provided drama, that’s what draws the fans good racing, danger, and a lot of beat and banged up race cars.

This year Daytona was no different a crash as race leader Newman was about to receive the checkered flag saw his car turned sideways making hard contact with the outside wall, turning the car on it’s roof where another car made contact on the drivers side.

Here is the release from Roush Racing:

Roush Fenway Racing | NASCAR.com | February 17, 2020 at 10:06 PM

Daytona Beach, Florida (February 16, 2020) — Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.



Results:

Monday, February 17th | 4:00 PM ET

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – Chris Buescher

4 – David Ragan

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Brendan Gaughan

8 – Corey Lajoie

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Kyle Larson

11 – John H. Nemechek

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Justin Haley

14 – Michael McDowell

15 – Bubba Wallace

16 – Brennan Poole

17 – Chase Elliott

18 – Erik Jones

19 – Matt DiBenedetto

20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21 – Christopher Bell

22 – Aric Almirola

23 – Joey Gase

24 – Alex Bowman

25 – Ross Chastain

26 – Joey Logano

27 – Timmy Hill

28 – Tyler Reddick

29 – Ryan Preece

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Reed Sorenson

32 – Martin Truex Jr.

33 – Kurt Busch

34 – Kyle Busch

35 – Jimmie Johnson

36 – Brad Keselowski

37 – Cole Custer

38 – BJ McLeod

39 – Quin Houff

f.2.20