Hamlin Picks Up Consecutive Daytona 500 Victory, Newman Injured In Crash

photo credit: Ron Olds
Denny Hamlin won the rain delayed Daytona 500 capturing his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, when you would think there would be celebration most had concerns for Ryan Newman. Daytona has always provided drama, that’s what draws the fans good racing, danger, and a lot of beat and banged up race cars.
This year Daytona was no different a crash as race leader Newman was about to receive the checkered flag saw his car turned sideways making hard contact with the outside wall, turning the car on it’s roof where another car made contact on the drivers side.
Here is the release from Roush Racing:
Roush Fenway Racing | NASCAR.com | February 17, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 16, 2020) — Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.
We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Results:
Monday, February 17th | 4:00 PM ET
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Ryan Blaney
3 – Chris Buescher
4 – David Ragan
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Brendan Gaughan
8 – Corey Lajoie
9 – Ryan Newman
10 – Kyle Larson
11 – John H. Nemechek
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Justin Haley
14 – Michael McDowell
15 – Bubba Wallace
16 – Brennan Poole
17 – Chase Elliott
18 – Erik Jones
19 – Matt DiBenedetto
20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21 – Christopher Bell
22 – Aric Almirola
23 – Joey Gase
24 – Alex Bowman
25 – Ross Chastain
26 – Joey Logano
27 – Timmy Hill
28 – Tyler Reddick
29 – Ryan Preece
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Reed Sorenson
32 – Martin Truex Jr.
33 – Kurt Busch
34 – Kyle Busch
35 – Jimmie Johnson
36 – Brad Keselowski
37 – Cole Custer
38 – BJ McLeod
39 – Quin Houff
