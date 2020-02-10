Excitement Adds To Busch Clash or Crash

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2019)
Racing at Daytona is always exciting no mater how many cars are involved, and today was no exception. The Busch Clash At Daytona International Speedway is a prelim event that opens the weekend before the Daytona 500. The exclusive field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winner, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.
After Three-consecutive cautions and two overtime restarts for the eighteen drivers who took the green flag, only 6 cars would take the checkers. Erik Jones who was involved in an earlier crash, and teammate Danny Hamlin who also was involved in a late race crash and a lap down teamed up to push the Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Toyota across the finish line first.
“I was hoping I could get by the No. 6 (Ryan Newman) on the last restart and then get Denny to help us,” Jones said.
Busch Clash
Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, February 9th | 3:00 PM ET
1 – Erik Jones
2 – Austin Dillon
3 – Clint Bowyer
4 – Kyle Larson
5 – Ryan Newman
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Chase Elliott
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Aric Almirola
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Kurt Busch
13 – Kevin Harvick
14 – William Byron
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – Martin Truex Jr.
17 – Brad Keselowski
18 – Kyle Busch
f.220