Excitement Adds To Busch Clash or Crash

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2019)

Racing at Daytona is always exciting no mater how many cars are involved, and today was no exception. The Busch Clash At Daytona International Speedway is a prelim event that opens the weekend before the Daytona 500. The exclusive field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winner, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

After Three-consecutive cautions and two overtime restarts for the eighteen drivers who took the green flag, only 6 cars would take the checkers. Erik Jones who was involved in an earlier crash, and teammate Danny Hamlin who also was involved in a late race crash and a lap down teamed up to push the Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Toyota across the finish line first.

“I was hoping I could get by the No. 6 (Ryan Newman) on the last restart and then get Denny to help us,” Jones said.

Busch Clash

Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, February 9th | 3:00 PM ET

1 – Erik Jones

2 – Austin Dillon

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Ryan Newman

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Chase Elliott

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Aric Almirola

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Kurt Busch

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – William Byron

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – Martin Truex Jr.

17 – Brad Keselowski

18 – Kyle Busch

