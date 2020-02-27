Chase Brisco Grabs Rain Delayed Xfinity Race

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
.
Chase Brisco had to wait out mother nature to get his 1st Xfinity victory of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race scheduled for Saturday was delayed just after the first stage, won by Briscoe. Mother nature would hold the trump card all day forcing NASCAR Officals to reschedule the race to finish after the Cup race on Sunday
Brisco would hold his own finally taking the lead after the final restart on Lap 170 of 200 and won going away, beating fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric to the finish line by 2.874 seconds.
“It’s definitely nice to get one early,” Briscoe said. “Now maybe we can go to California next week and win on a two-mile track (Auto Club Speedway).photo credit: Ron Olds photo credit: Ron Olds photo credit: Ron OLds
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Race Results:
Boyd Gaming 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Austin Cindric
3 – Ryan Sieg
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – Harrison Burton
6 – Brandon Jones
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Justin Allgaier
9 – Riley Herbst
10 – Ross Chastain
11 – Brandon Brown
12 – Justin Haley
13 – Josh Williams
14 – Jesse Little
15 – Brett Moffitt
16 – Myatt Snider
17 – Ray Black Jr.
18 – Alex Labbe
19 – Joey Gase
20 – Joe Graf Jr.
21 – Chad Finchum
22 – JJ Yeley
23 – Robby Lyons
24 – David Starr
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Timmy Hill
27 – Joe Nemechek
28 – Vinnie Miller
29 – Mason Massey
30 – Kyle Weatherman
31 – Jeremy Clements
32 – Tommy Joe Martins
33 – BJ McLeod
34 -Stephen Leicht
35 – Daniel Hemric
36 – Landon Cassill
f.220