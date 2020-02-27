Chase Brisco Grabs Rain Delayed Xfinity Race

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

.

Chase Brisco had to wait out mother nature to get his 1st Xfinity victory of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race scheduled for Saturday was delayed just after the first stage, won by Briscoe. Mother nature would hold the trump card all day forcing NASCAR Officals to reschedule the race to finish after the Cup race on Sunday

Brisco would hold his own finally taking the lead after the final restart on Lap 170 of 200 and won going away, beating fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric to the finish line by 2.874 seconds.

“It’s definitely nice to get one early,” Briscoe said. “Now maybe we can go to California next week and win on a two-mile track (Auto Club Speedway).

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Race Results:

Boyd Gaming 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Austin Cindric

3 – Ryan Sieg

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – Harrison Burton

6 – Brandon Jones

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Justin Allgaier

9 – Riley Herbst

10 – Ross Chastain

11 – Brandon Brown

12 – Justin Haley

13 – Josh Williams

14 – Jesse Little

15 – Brett Moffitt

16 – Myatt Snider

17 – Ray Black Jr.

18 – Alex Labbe

19 – Joey Gase

20 – Joe Graf Jr.

21 – Chad Finchum

22 – JJ Yeley

23 – Robby Lyons

24 – David Starr

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Timmy Hill

27 – Joe Nemechek

28 – Vinnie Miller

29 – Mason Massey

30 – Kyle Weatherman

31 – Jeremy Clements

32 – Tommy Joe Martins

33 – BJ McLeod

34 -Stephen Leicht

35 – Daniel Hemric

36 – Landon Cassill

