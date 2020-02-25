Logano Wins Wild Pennzoil 400

photo credit: Ron Olds
Rain cancelled qualifying as the field was set by the rule book for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday that put Kyle Busch on the pole, and teammate Martin Truex Jr. on the outside of the front row. Pre race inspection fount issues with the #18 M&M Toyota, forcing Busch to start from the back row. Moving Kevin Harvick to the pole position
Joey Logano picked up his first victory in 2020 and his second consecutive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after staying on the track during the last caution with 2 laps remaining when Ross Chastain’s spun in Turn 2 bringing out the eighth caution, but not the last of the afternoon on Lap 261. On the restart as the cars raced into turn one, contact in the field resulted in the caution flag being displayed after the leaders had crossed the start finish line, resulting in the race to finish under the yellow caution flag.
“Man, nothing like winning the Pennzoil 400 in front of this amazing crowd with this awesome yellow car right here in the front. Man, this is a huge win, and nice to kick off the season with a ‘W.’”
Race Results Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Cup Series Race Number 2
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1- Joey Logano
2 – Matt DiBenedetto
3 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4 – Austin Dillon
5 – Jimmie Johnson
6 – Bubba Wallace
7 – Brad Keselowski
8 – Kevin Harvick
9 – Kyle Larson
10 – Ty Dillon
11 – Ryan Blaney
12 – Clint Bowyer
13 – Alex Bowman
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Corey LaJoie
17 – Denny Hamlin
18 – Tyler Reddick
19 – Cole Custer
20 -Martin Truex Jr.
21 – Aric Almirola
22 – William Byron
23 – Erik Jones
24 – John Hunter Nemechek
25 – Kurt Busch
26 – Chase Elliott
27 -Ross Chastain
28 – JJ Yeley
29 – Brennan Poole
30 – Daniel Suarez
31 – Joey Gaseb
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Christopher Bell
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Michael McDowell
37 – Ryan Preece
38 – Timmy Hill(i
photo credit: Ron Oldsphoto credit: Ron Olds
