Logano Wins Wild Pennzoil 400

photo credit: Ron Olds

Rain cancelled qualifying as the field was set by the rule book for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday that put Kyle Busch on the pole, and teammate Martin Truex Jr. on the outside of the front row. Pre race inspection fount issues with the #18 M&M Toyota, forcing Busch to start from the back row. Moving Kevin Harvick to the pole position

Joey Logano picked up his first victory in 2020 and his second consecutive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after staying on the track during the last caution with 2 laps remaining when Ross Chastain’s spun in Turn 2 bringing out the eighth caution, but not the last of the afternoon on Lap 261. On the restart as the cars raced into turn one, contact in the field resulted in the caution flag being displayed after the leaders had crossed the start finish line, resulting in the race to finish under the yellow caution flag.

“Man, nothing like winning the Pennzoil 400 in front of this amazing crowd with this awesome yellow car right here in the front. Man, this is a huge win, and nice to kick off the season with a ‘W.’”

Race Results Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Cup Series Race Number 2

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1- Joey Logano

2 – Matt DiBenedetto

3 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4 – Austin Dillon

5 – Jimmie Johnson

6 – Bubba Wallace

7 – Brad Keselowski

8 – Kevin Harvick

9 – Kyle Larson

10 – Ty Dillon

11 – Ryan Blaney

12 – Clint Bowyer

13 – Alex Bowman

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Corey LaJoie

17 – Denny Hamlin

18 – Tyler Reddick

19 – Cole Custer

20 -Martin Truex Jr.

21 – Aric Almirola

22 – William Byron

23 – Erik Jones

24 – John Hunter Nemechek

25 – Kurt Busch

26 – Chase Elliott

27 -Ross Chastain

28 – JJ Yeley

29 – Brennan Poole

30 – Daniel Suarez

31 – Joey Gaseb

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Christopher Bell

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Michael McDowell

37 – Ryan Preece

38 – Timmy Hill(i

photo credit: Ron Olds

photo credit: Ron Olds

