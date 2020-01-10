United Rebel Sprint Series Announces 2020 Schedule with New Venues

Oberlin, Kansas – January 6, 2020 – Officials with the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing have released their 2020 race schedule that consists of twenty-seven races at fourteen different race tracks in four different states.

The tours fifteenth consecutive season will kick off at Rod Becken’s Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Thursday – Saturday night, March 26-28 with the Thursday night set for practice night. The track will again host the series on Saturday and Sunday night, July 11-12.

First Saturday night in April the tour will make their first of five appearances at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday night, April 4. The end of April will venture the tour into uncharted waters as a pair of West Texas events are slated. First will be held on Friday night, April 24. At West Texas Raceway in Lubbock before making to trip north to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo.

On Friday night May 29th they will return to Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kansas before a stop at Thomas County Speedway in Colby, Kansas on Saturday night, May 30.

Once again part of the annual Dodge City Raceway Park 305 Nationals highlights the middle portion of June (18-20) and one of the premier events on the season schedule. The tours annual trip to El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, Colorado takes place the following week on Saturday night, June 27.

Independence Day weekend kicks off with a top atop the famed Belleville High Banks Speedway on Friday night, July 3 before, yet, another inaugural event, this coming at Jefferson County Raceway in Fairbury, Nebraska for their first sprint car race ever held at their facility.

The afore mentioned RPM Speedway is set for June 11-12 before the final appearance in the state of Colorado takes place on Friday night, July 17. Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas will host their annual two-night series event on Saturday and Sunday night, July 25-26.

The third annual Belleville 305 Sprint Nationals is yet another highlight on the season schedule and is set of Thursday through Saturday night, July 30-August 1.

Once again the tour will take off the weekend of September 4-6 for the annual RaceSaver Sprint Nationals at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska.

Yet another first-time appearance for the “Rebels” will take place on Friday night, September 11, as the long-awaited trip to Salina Speedway in Salina, Kansas. The tour will then head straight south to the New 81 Speedway in Park City. The final appearance of 2020 takes place at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday night, September 19 before the series close out their season on Saturday and Sunday night, September 26-27, at Wakeeney Speedway.

URSS president Rick Salem vows to do his best to keep 305-ci racing just that and is doing his best to work with track promoters and operators to keep racing as uniformed and constructive as possible. One change for 2020 will see URSS not have scheduling conflicts with Dodge City Raceway Park’s weekly 305 events so drivers won’t have to chose which venue to compete.

To climb aboard as series partner and contingency partner for the 2020 race season, the fifteenth consecutive year for the series, contact Rick Salem (785) 475-7010. You can also learn all the ins and outs of the series by accessing their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series.

URSS 2020 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

MARCH

THUR 26 RPM SPEEDWAY HAYS, KS (PRACTICE)

FRI 27 RPM SPEEDWAY HAYS, KS

SAT 28 RPM SPEEDWAY HAYS, KS

APRIL

SAT 4 DCRP DODGE CITY, KS

FRI 24 WEST TEXAS RACEWAY LUBBOCK, TX

SAT 25 ROUTE 66 MOTOR SPEEDWAY AMARILLO,TX

MAY

SAT 2 DRIVING SEMINAR WAKEENEY SPEEDWAY WAKEENEY, KS

FRI 29 WAKEENEY SPEEDWAY, WAKEENEY, KS

SAT 30 THOMAS COUNTY SPEEDWAY COLBY, KS

JUNE

THURS 18 DCRP DODGE CITY, KS

FRI 19 DCRP DODGE CITY, KS

SAT 20 DCRP DODGE CITY, KS

SAT 27 EL PASO COUNTY SPEEDWAY CALHAN, CO

JULY

FRI 3 BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS BELLEVILLE, KS

SAT 4 JEFFERSON COUNTY RACEWAY FAIRBURY, NE

SAT 11 RPM SPEEDWAY HAYS, KS

SUN 12 RPM SPEEDWAY HAYS, KS

FRI 17 PHILLIPS CO. RACEWAY, HOLYOKE, CO

SAT 25 RUSH COUNTY SPEEDWAY LACROSSE, KS

SUN 26 RUSH COUNTY SPEEDWAY LACROSSE, KS

THURS 30 BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS BELLEVILLE, KS (PRACTICE)

FRI 31 BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS BELLEVILLE, KS

AUGUST

SAT 1 BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS BELLEVILLE, KS

FRI 14 OBERLIN SPEEDWAY OBERLIN, KS

SAT 15 OBERLIN SPEEDWAY OBERLIN, KS

SEPTEMBER

FRI 4 RACESAVER NATS

SAT 5 RACESAVER NATS

SUN 6 RACESAVER NATS

FRI 11 SALINA SPEEDWAY SALINA, KS

SAT 12 81 SPEEDWAY WICHITA, KS

SAT 19 DCRP DODGE CITY, KS

SAT 26 WAKEENEY SPEEDWAY, WAKEENEY, KS

SUN 27 WAKEENEY SPEEDWAY, WAKEENEY, KS