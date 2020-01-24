Speedway Motors marks new milestones in 2020 IMCA sponsorship season

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 23) – Speedway Motors begins a fifth decade of IMCA support while marking a quar­ter-century as title sponsor of the biggest dirt track racing event in the world.

Recognized last fall for 40 consecutive seasons of sponsorship, the Lincoln, Neb., high perfor­mance parts manufacturer, retailer and distributor continues unique roles backing both IMCA Weekly Racing and Super Nationals.

Speedway Motors will sponsor the upcoming Super Nationals, held September 7-12 at Boone Speedway, for the 25th consecutive year.

And for a 13th straight year, Speedway Motors renews a program benefitting 200-plus race tracks in the United States and Canada. Speedway Motors program provides jackets, promoter and tech official shirts as well as dis­counts on tech inspec­tion equipment, flags and signage. The program helps race facilities defray weekly program costs, decals, driver’s suit patches and feature winner hats.

Speedway Motors will mail $100 Gift Certificates during the season to drivers who complete the rookie application process and win career-first features. The postseason slate of awards from Speedway Motors includes helmets for all national champi­ons and the first-ever Junior National Champion.

Top eligible finishers in Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock regional standings, and in Northern SportMod and Southern SportMod national standings all re­ceive a pair of TruCoil springs. Drivers in all five of those divisions are required to fill out and return a contingency sign-up form.

Speedway Motors is IMCA’s longest tenured sponsor, with a relationship to the sanctioning body dating back to the 1950’s.

The 2020 season is the third of a five-year marketing agreement between Speedway Mo­tors and IMCA.

Visit Speedway Motors at www.speedwaymotors.com, call 800-979-0122, or visit Speedway Motors’ Face­book page.

Performance Racing Industry magazine documents the 40-year association between Speedway Motors and IMCA in their March Sponsor Spotlight. Kevin Yoder, director of marketing for IMCA, had this to say, “Those milestones are rare in the racing industry and is a testament to the working relationship and friendship forged between Bill Smith and Kathy Root decades ago. We are honored to carry that forward today and celebrate that longevity.”

Speedway Motors President Clay Smith expressed thanks for the relationship with IMCA.

“We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with IMCA. Our partnership fulfills our mission to keep racing safe, fun and affordable, and allows us to support another thriving family business. We’re proud of the work Brett Root has done and look forward to supporting IMCA racers, promoters and tracks for the 2020 season.”