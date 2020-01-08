Rules Change for Pit Stops in Xfinity and Truck Series

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (phoenix 2019).

NASCAR officials introduced rules changes Tuesday for pit stops – both for personnel and procedures – in select Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series events this season.

Officials indicate the changes are designed to enhance pit strategy and to streamline the personnel performing pit stops at those specified races. The rules also place limits on the types of service that teams can perform in each trip to pit road.

The rules will be in place for four Xfinity Series races: May 30 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, both events at Iowa Speedway (June 13 and Aug. 1), and the Aug. 8 stop at Road America. Gander Trucks teams will operate within three events this season: